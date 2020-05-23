Jack Whitehall to celebrate Father’s Day in new BBC One show

Jack Whitehall will be celebrating Father’s Day with a new TV show.

The 31-year-old comedian has signed up for two new entertainment shows on BBC One.

Jack Whitehall’s Father’s Day “will be a celebration of the special day (on June 21) in our current unusual circumstances”.

Whitehall will visit his father – who often appears with him on screen – “the lockdown way by setting up on the pavement outside Michael’s front door to spend some quality time together”.

In another programme, Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation, the star will front a retrospective “exploring some of the country’s best sports stories”.

Whitehall said: “I’m really looking forward to making these shows about two of the things I treasure most in life – my father and sport. I’m missing them both greatly under lockdown.”

Kate Phillips, controller of BBC entertainment, said: “Many of us won’t be able to observe Father’s Day in the usual way this year, so we’re delighted that Jack and Michael will be letting us into their very entertaining celebrations.”

She added: “Jack’s very funny take on our country’s passion for sport is sure to give people of all ages that sporting fix we’re all missing this year.”

PA Media