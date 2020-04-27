Jack Maynard on ‘life-changing’ experience on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Jack Maynard has credited taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with rebuilding his confidence.

The YouTuber was one of the trio of celebrities who exited the Channel 4 programme in the second episode on Tuesday night.

Glamour model and businesswoman Katie Price and TV presenter Anthea Turner were the other two celebrities whose time being put through their paces by chief instructor Ant Middleton and his directing staff came to an end.

Jack Maynard was one of three celebrities to leave the series in Monday night's episode ( Channel 4).

Jack Maynard was one of three celebrities to leave the series in Monday night's episode ( Channel 4).

Maynard told PA news agency: “I went in there at probably the lowest point I think I’ve ever been, especially with confidence, mainly around work … I’d got to the point where I’d lost so much confidence, I was so anxious and nervous, to kind of put myself back out there in terms of work, and being on TV and even online and stuff.

“When I left it’s kind of a weird feeling because I feel like a lot of people are probably quite upset when they leave or you know maybe even though they’ve done so much, you maybe have that feeling of I wished I’d carried on.

“I was so happy, because I felt so good in myself mentally. I really felt like I kind of gained that confidence back because I had that feeling of if I can go completely out of my comfort zone, in a way like my worst nightmare, and do that as well as I feel I did, I can put my mind and do anything.

“Since then it’s helped me in so many ways with my confidence and anxieties and stuff like that and I’ve been putting myself back out there and getting back to what I love doing most which is TV and doing stuff online.”

The 25-year-old’s appearance on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017 saw him pulled from the jungle after three days over historic posts he had put on social media were resurfaced by a newspaper.

Maynard apologised for saying “pretty disgusting things” in an online video at the time but referencing the incident during an interrogation on Celebrity SAS he admits to having been “a bit all over the place” mentally.

In Monday night’s episode of the programme, which sees the 12 celebrities tackle gruelling challenges on the terrain of Scotland’s rugged west coast to see if they have what it takes to pass SAS selection, Maynard hands in his number to signal the end of his time on the show.

After the celebrities face off in the task called Murderball, where the teams fight for possession of a tyre and drive it across the opposing team’s goal line, Maynard retired from the series.

Katie Price is the first celebrity to leave this series (Channel 4).

Katie Price is the first celebrity to leave this series (Channel 4).

Price, 41, became the first person to leave the series after buckling during a night-time mindset challenge in which the contestants had to hold sand bags above their heads for 10 minutes.

Talking about why she voluntarily withdrew, she said: “Medical reasons. I pulled something in training – my breast reduction became inflamed but I was cleared medically as fit. It was out of my control – I was gutted.”

Turner, 59, the oldest celebrity contestant, was the second person to leave of her own accord after braving many challenges including a helicopter jump backwards into icy water and a psychological test with guns which simulated a war zone – followed by a 5km run carrying a heavy backpack.

Anthea Turner braved a helicopter jump and other challenges before leaving (Channel 4).

Anthea Turner braved a helicopter jump and other challenges before leaving (Channel 4).

The remaining celebrities are former Strictly Come Dancing professional Brendan Cole, reality star Joey Essex, TV presenter Helen Skelton and former Wimbledon footballer John Fashanu.

They are joined by Hollyoaks actress Nikki Sanderson, Paralympian Lauren Steadman, Rudimental DJ Locksmith and Radio 1Xtra DJ Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion Tony Bellew.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Channel 4 on Monday nights at 9pm.

PA Media