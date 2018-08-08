Love Island’s Jack Fincham has said he had a “lovely evening” at girlfriend Dani’s birthday bash, where he is thought to have met her dad for the first time.

Love Island’s Jack Fincham has said he had a “lovely evening” at girlfriend Dani’s birthday bash, where he is thought to have met her dad for the first time.

Jack has ‘lovely evening’ at birthday bash at the Dyer house

Jack has not had the chance to meet EastEnders star Danny Dyer since he and Dani won the ITV2 dating show more than a week ago, as the actor has been on holiday.

However, he had indicated that they were set to come face to face on Dani’s 22nd birthday on Wednesday.

Jack has now posted a series of pictures of the celebration on Instagram.

The first shows Dani in his lap.

“Lovely evening round Dan’s for her bday,” Jack wrote.

“Happy birthday beautiful, I hope you have had a lovely day, love you loads xxx.”

The second image showed Jack being hugged by a little boy, presumably Dani’s five-year-old brother Arty.

The final snap showed the lovebirds standing with the boy and Dani’s sister Sunnie, 11.

Earlier, Jack shared a clip on his Instagram Stories showing him serenading Dani on her big day.

The sweet clip showed Dani leaving a house with several bag over her shoulders while Jack sang Happy Birthday to her.

“See you later birthday girl,” he says.

“I love you, see you later.”

Birthday vibessss♥️♥️♥️ A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx) on Aug 8, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

“Love you,” she replies.

Press Association