ITV to broadcast round of applause, this time from healthcare workers

ITV will broadcast a two-minute tribute from doctors, nurses and care staff on the frontline thanking people for supporting them and for staying at home during the lockdown.

The short clip will air at 8.02pm tonight, April 16, straight after the weekly Clap For Carers mass round of applause.

NHS staff say “your clapping echoes through every hospital” in the video, which ends with doctors and nurses clapping and saying “this is for you.”

It sees health workers ask people to look after their mental wellbeing while at home, by keeping in touch with one another either on the phone or online.

It will air as part of ITV’s NHS Day, which includes themed content across programmes sharing the stories of coronavirus survivors and their families.

Viewers are being encouraged to make a donation to the NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal.

The NHS Clap From Our Carers is part of the mental wellness initiative Britain Get Talking, supported by charities MIND and YoungMinds.

PA Media