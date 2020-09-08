ITV says it announced incorrect donations total after Soccer Aid

ITV has said it incorrectly announced the total donations raised during Soccer Aid as £11.5 million when if fact the event raised £9.3 million (Daniel Hambury/UNICEF/Soccer Aid 2020)

ITV has said it incorrectly announced the total donations raised during Soccer Aid as £11.5 million when, in fact, the event raised £9.3 million.

The error was a result of a miscalculation made when calculating the total sum raised while factoring in the “triple match-funding” commitment for this year’s event.

An ITV spokesman said: “Last Sunday’s Soccer Aid event was watched by millions on ITV whose donations contributed to a record fundraising total which will help Unicef provide a better start in life for young people in need across the world.

“Regrettably, due to an administrative error within ITV, the total figure raised of £11.5 million announced on air by ITV at the end of Sunday night’s Soccer Aid for Unicef was incorrect.

“The total amount of money raised by the end of the show was £9.3 million.”

The actual total was still the largest amount of money raised by Soccer Aid, ITV said, beating the £6.7 million raised in 2019.

The broadcaster added: “ITV would like to apologise fully for this error, which should not detract from the commitment made by all those involved, including Unicef, the players, coaching staff, production and all supporting partners, as well as the huge generosity of the public, who we would like to thank again for making the event such a success.”

All donation platforms will remain open until Tuesday October 6, ITV said, and it will “continue to promote the event on air and online to deliver the highest possible final total”.

During the match itself, YouTube star Chunkz missed the decisive penalty as the Rest of the World XI claimed victory over England.

The game took place in an empty Old Trafford stadium and the players took the knee before kick-off.

