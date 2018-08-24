ITV removes Dale Winton impression from new panel show following star’s death

ITV has removed an impression of Dale Winton from its new panel show following the TV presenter’s death.

Rory Bremner, a team captain on The Imitation Game, revealed producers cut out a segment containing Winton, 62, after he was found dead at his London home in April.

Speaking to The Sun, impressionist Bremner said: “There’s an impression of Dale Winton but we had to sadly cut it out. We play a game called Celebrity Zoo and panellists have to describe Snail Winton.

Much-loved TV presenter Dale Winton died at his London home in April (Ian West/PA)

“But it was recorded a while ago and so far we’ve been quite fortunate with any other deaths.”

Former Supermarket Sweep presenter Winton died of natural causes in April, his agent said.

Winton became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep, Touch The Truck and the National Lottery game show In It To Win It.

Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mocked-up shop collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.

