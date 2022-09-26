ITV Christmas special Britain Get Singing to promote mental health awareness

ITV has announced a new 90-minute Christmas singing competition that will see celebrities face off against one another and showcase their vocal prowess.

Britain Get Singing arrives on ITV and ITVX later this year and will be in support of the channel’s mental health campaign Britain Get Talking.

Hosted by TV and radio presenter Roman Kemp, the show will see a number of groups comprised of stars from TV’s biggest shows go head-to-head in a sing-off, for members of the studio audience.

The famous faces will also have to impress a Super Panel, made up of some of TV’s most well-known judges including, The Voice UK’s will.i.am, Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon and Starstruck’s Adam Lambert and Jason Manford.

To help promote the importance of looking after mental wellbeing, the star-studded special will also feature clips in which the singers discuss their own experiences of mental health.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of Entertainment Commissioning said: “Our viewers’ favourite famous faces are ready to pull out all the stops in a bid to impress the audience and our stellar panel of judges.

“Britain Get Singing is sure to add some much-needed Christmas magic to screens later this year.”

Britain Get Talking was launched in 2019 and has seen multiple famous faces – including Sir Captain Tom Moore, Susanna Reid, and Maya Jama – speak out about their personal experiences and struggles with mental health.

According to ITV, research indicates that Britons have had 100 million new or more meaningful conversations as a result of the campaign, since its launch.

Susie Braun, ITV’s director of Social Purpose, said: “Since it launched in 2019, Britain Get Talking has seen over a hundred of the nation’s best-loved celebrities encouraging the nation to connect with each other.

“Britain Get Singing will see even more join that number as part of this Christmas treat with an important message: we can all nurture our mental wellbeing by getting together.”