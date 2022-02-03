ITV announces new comedy about pro-wrestling misfits fighting to survive

The cast of the wrestling comedy Deep Heat (SLAM Films/PA)This photograph is (C) Slam Films and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/termsFor further information please contact:james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Brotherhood’s Jahannah James and former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman are to star in a new ITV comedy about a group of misfits joining together in a bid to save a pro-wrestling company.

The six-part series, titled Deep Heat, has been written and created by comedy duo Max Olesker and Ivan Gonzalez, and co-writer Andrew Ellard.

The series, which will air in March, will follow quick-witted, rebellious Holly, played by James, a frustrated wannabe wrestler facing the “challenge of a lifetime” as she tries to revive the North West’s oldest pro-wrestling company.

Holly’s mum Pam, played by Pippa Haywood, is devastated when it looks like it is game over for the wrestling company Boss Pro after Holly’s brother Nick Nitro, portrayed by Fleeshman, poaches all the best wrestlers.

The show will follow Holly trying to bring together Boss Pro’s remaining group of misfits in an attempt to save the company, ITV has said.

The broadcaster has said viewers will “join the Boss Pro crew as they look toward a summer of slams and self-discovery” but they will have to see if the underdogs will “come together and come out on top to put on the show of a lifetime”.

Other members of the cast include Sex Education’s Alistair Petrie, My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney, Adult Material’s Sasha Desouza-Willock, Hang Up’s Abby Russell and Paul Olima.

The show’s writing duo Olesker and Gonzalez will also feature, alongside guest appearances from comedian Matt Lucas, John Thomson, Ben Ashenden and Carla Langley.

The sitcom will be directed by Bafta-winning Matt Lipsey and produced by SLAM Films.

Executive producers Louise Delamere and Stephen Mangan said: “We can’t wait to unleash the wonderful Deep Heat on the world – a high-energy and joyous comic celebration of wrestling, glamour and tight spandex.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s content director for on-demand and acquisitions, added: “Deep Heat is a brilliant new addition to ITV2 and ITV Hub as we continue to bolster our scripted comedy content for younger viewers.

“The writers have created these brilliant and hilarious characters set in a fictional pro wrestling company.”