ITV announces Lake District relationship drama

Deep Water is being adapted from the Windermere series of novels by Paula Daly.

The ensemble drama focuses on the lives of three women, making “controversial choices in an attempt to hold everything together and keep their heads above deep water” as they try to do the best for their families. ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill said the show, set in Windermere, will be a “modern and layered series”.

“It’s about three very different women on their own incredible and often shocking journeys, whose lives connect at the school gates,” she said. “It’s funny, sexy, truthful and often outrageous, and should have the audience asking what they would do to hold their own family together.”

Deep Water will be filmed in the Cumbrian countryside in the autumn. The cast is yet to be announced.

Press Association