‘It’s the 21st century, you’re making more money than me’ – Greg O’Shea says women should pay their own way on dates

Love Island winner Greg O’Shea has said girls always expect him to pay for dates even though they often earn more money after his rugby career left him ‘broke’.

And the Olympian admitted that he now regrets lavishing expensive gifts on his ex-girlfriends after splitting from British influencer Kate Hutchins.

O’Shea, who recently retired from his career as a professional rugby sevens player, told The Times that he will always pay for a date with a girl initially but added: “it gets to a stage where it’s like, right, it’s the 21st century, you’re making more money than me.”

Greg O’Shea admitted that he’s making nowhere “near as much money” as he should be after winning Love Island three years ago and said that he would be earning more money if he didn’t return to his rugby sevens career after his stint in the villa.

The Limerick man (26) said he earned between €60-100,000 last year.

“Most of my pay came from brand deals and ambassadorships with companies. I’m on no way near as much money as I should have had coming off the back of Love Island, but I made a choice to come back to sport; I’m happy with that choice.

“I’ve been broke the whole time. Sevens rugby was my daytime job until I retired after the Olympics. We get paid below minimum wage. The top fellas are on 18 grand a year, and you’re training full time. For most of us, our families had to take us back in and help us live so that we could get to the Olympics.”

Read More

“I went on Love Island, and I won that big chunk of money. I got brand deals on the back of it.

Video of the Day

"I got a few big ambassadorships, and I’ve gotten money from them, but I’m still petrified of having no money. I even have my Love Island money sitting in a savings account,” Greg said.

O’Shea said he feels fortunate to be where he is financially as a 26-year-old but said that only occurred due to Love Island.

The Love Island champion said he now realises it was a ‘bad idea’ to waste money on expensive gifts on his exes. He recently announced his split from his influencer girlfriend, Kate Hutchins.

“I don’t buy myself anything fancy or expensive. I always buy my girlfriends really expensive stuff, stupidly, but I never spend on myself,” he said.

“My best mate, sisters and mother have killed me for this: I bought a lot of expensive gifts for my ex-girlfriend.

"I bought her a lot of designer stuff and took us away on trips. It was more to make her happy, and was a bad idea in hindsight.”