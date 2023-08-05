It’s overwhelming how many people write to us and say: ‘You kept me company through chemo’
Creators and listeners including Sophie White, Rick O’Shea and Emer McLysaght share their favourite ‘comfort podcasts’
Think of comfort and you imagine something soft and soothing. Think of ‘comfort podcasts’ and you might expect a listen that’s light and restful on the ears — a meditation podcast, or someone talking you through how to de-stress. The sort of thing that makes your shoulders instantly lower and your breath slow.