Barack Obama released his memoir ‘A Promised Land’ this week; and to mark the occasion, he took to Twitter to share a playlist of the songs he loved throughout his presidency.

. The tunes were exactly what you would expect to hear in the Spotify ‘favourites’ feed of a centrist former US opresident whose eight years in office were characterised by a steady-as-she-goes prudence.

Bob Dylan is obviously there, alongside Bruce Springsteen. BB King and Beyoncé (did Barack insist a majority of artists start with the letter “b”?). Most inevitable of all, though, was the closing number on the playlist, U2’s Beautiful Day.

Is there a more ‘Barack Obama’ track? The yodelling Bono vocal is aspirational yet traditionalist. The lyrics, if not quite trite, certainly have their cornball moments. “It’s a beautiful day,” says Bono profoundly. “Don’t let it get away.” Thanks Bono…we’ll try not to.

Whatever about the quality of Beautiful Day — opinions will differ as to whether it is uplifting or toe-curling — it is undeniable that U2 and Obama have a great deal in common. In the past few years, in particular, their careers have followed a similar trajectory as they have come to terms with the fact that the world has moved on and that they are no longer the centre of attention.

Obama has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving the White House. He and ex-First Lady Michelle have set up a production company and worked with Netflix (their releases have included Oscar-nominated documentary American Factory and an hagiographic Michelle Obama profile Becoming). And Obama has obviously just published his memoir, A Promised Land (one reviewer found it surprisingly Alan Partridge-esque).

Expand Close Barack and Michelle Obama pictured in 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barack and Michelle Obama pictured in 2016. Photo: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

These are notable accomplishments — but a long way from the pressure-cooker of the West Wing. U2, similarly, have been sinking towards irrelevance though, unlike Barack Obama, it is hard to tell how much of this is by choice.

Obama is in some ways the political equivalent of a rock star living off his greatest hits. U2, it can be argued, are similarly camped out in their own past.

Read More

This was demonstrated by the recent 20th anniversary re-release of All That You Can’t Leave Behind. With that project, Bono said in 2000 they were “reapplying for the job of the best band in the world”. In other words, they wanted to become a covers version of the group they had been a decade previously.

That record was a big success — despite, or perhaps because, it was a U2 Frankenstein, bolted together from bits of the The Unforgettable Fire and the Joshua Tree. It was also the last time U2 were bang in the middle of the zeitgeist. Since then, and much like Obama in his twilight, U2’s star has slowly declined (though they of course remain hugely popular as live performers).

Their long fade-out appeared to reach its endgame with the lame-duck one-two of Songs of Innocence (2014) and Songs of Experience (2017). Both records were absolutely fine. Yet they obviously lacked the vigour of their classic material and did not create a huge splash beyond the hardcore fanbase (though Songs Of Experience — the one they didn’t download into everyone’s iTunes accounts, nonetheless debuted at number one in the US and UK).

Side by side with this, Brand Bono continues to fly high. If the band’s heyday as critics’ favourites is a long way in the past, the lead singer remains beloved by buttoned-down world leaders and business figures, of whom Obama is typical.

Earlier this week, Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that the first thing he’d do after a coronavirus vaccine emerges was ‘hug Bono’. And in December, Bono will join Prince Albert of Monaco by auctioning a watch for charity. This — hugging tech executives and auctioning watches in the company of European royalty — feels as much his milieu today as playing rock ‘n’ roll.

Expand Close Barack Obama greets U2 front man Bon during a World AIDS Day event at George Washington University in 2011. Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster AP / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Barack Obama greets U2 front man Bon during a World AIDS Day event at George Washington University in 2011. Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

So U2 have become the Barack Obama of arena rock — and Barack Obama the U2 of politics. Are these necessarily negatives? After eight years of Donald Trump’s madness and with populist politics likewise on the rise in Ireland, calm, considered leaders who enjoy kicking back to Bono and Bruce Springsteen are perhaps something humanity could do with more of.

Read More

There is anger everywhere — it has become the toxic lifeblood, in particular, of the internet. The one thing U2 and Obama rarely are is angry.

In Ireland, especially, it has long been fashionable to pan the Dubliners (or else be obsessively devoted to them — there is no middle ground). But look at the twee and drippy stadium rock that followed: artists such as Mumford and Sons and Coldplay (a tribute band to U2’s Madame Tussaud’s waxworks).

Nobody could deny Barack Obama’s playlist is, in places, slightly earnest and plodding (note I said ‘places’ — Beyoncé will never not be amazing). Or that U2’s recent records tick those same boxes (boxes that are arranged carefully in the middle of the road).

And yet, given what the world’s been through recently, a great many of us would take earnest and plodding in a heartbeat.