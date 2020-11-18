| 9.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

It’s no surprise Barack Obama loves U2 ­— they are a match made in middle-ground heaven

Bono and The Edge from U2 performing at the 3Arena in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Bono and The Edge from U2 performing at the 3Arena in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bono and The Edge from U2 performing at the 3Arena in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Bono and The Edge from U2 performing at the 3Arena in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ed Power Email

Barack Obama released his memoir ‘A Promised Land’ this week; and to mark the occasion, he took to Twitter to share a playlist of the songs he loved throughout his presidency.

. The tunes were exactly what you would expect to hear in the Spotify ‘favourites’ feed of a centrist former US opresident whose eight years in office were characterised by a steady-as-she-goes prudence.

Bob Dylan is obviously there, alongside Bruce Springsteen. BB King and Beyoncé (did Barack insist a majority of artists start with the letter “b”?). Most inevitable of all, though, was the closing number on the playlist, U2’s Beautiful Day.

Privacy