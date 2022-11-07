‘It's expensive and it’s a huge production’ – RTÉ’s Head of Strategy says decision to launch Christmas musical wasn’t taken lightly

Pictured: Toy Show The Musical cast Clare Keely (12) from Craigavon, Co Armagh, who plays the lead roll of Nell with DJ, Calum Kieran at a special preview press preview where they got to see the set for the first time. (Picture Andres Poveda)

RTÉ’s Director of Strategy Rory Coveney has described RTÉ’s debut production of ‘Toy Show the Musical represents a “huge investment” for the broadcaster.

More details of the ambitious stage show inspired by the annual toy-fest fronted by Ryan Tubridy were unveiled to the media at its rehearsal space of Croke Park today.

Co-produced by Jane Murphy and Katherine Drohan who currently work on the Late Late Show, they spent two years writing the stage show spin-off.

Mr Coveney said he hopes that the show, which will kick off at the Convention Centre on December 10 and run until December 31, will sell-out. He indicated that if it does well with Irish audiences, it could even become an annual fixture on the events calendar.

“People have asked the question, how did you decide on this? This isn’t the first project that’s an extension of the toy show that has been considered by RTÉ - it’s the first one we have said ‘Yes’ to. It was an interesting process getting to say yes to it,” he said.

“We didn’t say yes straight away. We said, ‘Go away and keep working on it’ We've got to the stage now that it’s got a lot of integrity and Jane and Katherine in particular have been at the heart of this from the start.

“And it is a big decision by RTÉ to invest in something like this. It's expensive and it’s a huge production. We’re trying to fill a big theatre a number of times a day for a month. And so it wasn’t a light decision that we made.”

Asked how the tickets were selling, he said it was going “pretty well at the moment” with the matinees proving popular.

“We have lots of tickets to sell and there’s a couple of shows nearly sold-out,” he said.

The show is set on the eve of the Late Late Toy Show and sees youngster Nell Mooney trying to create her mother’s favourite traditions before disaster strikes.

She is played by three different stars, namely Ceola Dunne, Clare Keely and Doireann McNally. Bridgerton’s Irish star Jamie Beamish takes on the role of her dad with Fair City’s Clare Barrett as her mum.

Directed by Séimí Campbell, co-producer Katherine Drohan said it was “very different to the TV toy show.”

Video of the Day

“The TV Toy Show is a little window into the kids’ stories, they have two three minutes and then It's, ‘Next, next, next’, as you want to fit in as much energy and fun into it.

"This gives an opportunity to let it breathe a little bit more but the laughter and that poignancy is still there,” she said.

“You feel it in the music and what do we want people to feel when they come out?

"We want them to feel the same way as they do at the end of the (TV) Toy Show. We want them to have laughed, to have cried, to have hugged the person they’re with, to go ‘I want to see that again.’ So I think we have been very aware of that, literally showing what people experience on the Toy Show.”

Fellow producer Jane Murphy described it as “beautifully cathartic” and features an inspiring cast of children, some of whom are taking to a big stage for the first time.

There will also be some special performances for children with sensory issues and some dates will feature three performances a day in the run-up to Christmas.