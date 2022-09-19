‘It’s an annual gift from the artistic community to the public’ – 1,700 free events pencilled in for Culture Night

Nova Farrelly, Vega Farrelly, Director of the Arts Council, Maureen Kennelly, performer from Cork Circus Factory Sophia Bikova, Culture Minister Catherine Martin, Kyron-Hunter Meegan, Koda-Parker Meegan and Aurora Lea at the Sugar Club, Dublin, for the launch of Culture Night this Friday, September 23. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Aerial performers and jugglers wowed children and guests today at the Sugar Club in Dublin, officially launching this year’s Culture Night – a national celebration of Irish arts and culture with free events spread across the island.

Culture Night 2022 was officially launched by Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin and Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly, beginning the countdown to this Friday, September 23.

“Our culture is innately a tourism attraction; we are known for that. When we travel abroad, it is our culture we bring with us to showcase Ireland and attract visitors. This is the very nature of having Culture Night,” said Minister Martin.

“Culture Night is just one more fantastic element in that box of cultural tricks we have and can be so proud of.

“It is the one night where you have that real ease of access to so many events, and that is what is really important for all ages.”

The dark stage at the Sugar Club came alight this morning in a haze of colour and movement as two aerialists, Sophia Bikova and Chloe Commins, gave a taste of what this coming Friday has to offer audiences at home and abroad.

“Over the years, the involvement I had with Culture Night was coming to support other artists and friends, seeing their work. But being able to actually be part of culture night now is fascinating,” said Ms Bikova.

Having started gymnastics when she was eight, Ms Bikova now performs with the Aerial Cirque performance studio in Dublin – specialising in aerial silk performances.

“There are so many special opportunities. Things that you would not even know are there, are now open to the public. It is a really lovely night and I just think it is a great opportunity to celebrate everything in Dublin,” said fellow aerialist Ms Commins.

The Argentinian juggler Gregorio Richter also made an appearance, balancing glass balls on his head and entertaining local children from the National Performing Arts School.

A staggering 1,700 events are set to take place across Ireland on Culture Night, hosted by hundreds of cultural venues that are set to open to the public free of charge.

This broad expanse includes performing studios, museums, sports clubs, theatres and many more.

Audiences are invited to immerse themselves in the best of contemporary Irish culture told through a myriad of mediums – including dance, comedy and film.

“It is an annual gift from the artistic community to the public to say ‘thank you for supporting us all year. Look at what we have, try something new, experiment’,” said Ms Kennelly. “There are all kinds of nice, crazy and obscure things out there.

“Dublin is going to be absolutely pulsing with activity.”

A new addition to the 17-year long tradition is Culture Night Late, a range of specially programmed events across the country running later into the night than previous years.

“This is a signal of how we want to support and develop our night-time economy, it is something to really look forward to,” said Ms Martin.

The Minister also mentioned the progress being made by her department and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee in delivering legislation to allow night-time businesses to operate longer and benefit economically from the likes of Culture Night Late.

In Dublin, late-night enthusiasts can attend a neo Irish-Afroism performance and dance curated by Black Canvas – performed by Abi Coullibaly and Sello.

Galway audiences will be treated to a pop-up Gaeltacht with a brass band and art pieces on every corner.

Cork audiences are invited to the Cork City Hall to listen to some of the most famous Irish contemporary musicians including Stevie G and Minnie Marley.

These are just three of the 1,700 events scattered across the country.

“After the two years that we have had, our artists need the public to perform to. That interaction is an extraordinary important moment in time for each and every artist who is involved in the events across the country,” said Ms Martin.

“It is that magic of the interaction of an artist exposing their creation.”