‘It’s a horrible virus’ - Bressie opens up about losing uncle to coronavirus

Blizzards singer Niall Breslin, also known as Bressie, has opened up about losing his uncle to coronavirus.

He paid tribute to his uncle Jonny, who passed away due to the virus on Thursday

Writing on Twitter Friday night, Bressie called the infection “horrible” and thanked the nurses who took care of his uncle.

“My uncle Jonny passed away yesterday due to Covid-19,” he wrote.

“It’s a horrible virus," he added.

He described the nurses as “superheroes” and added that the public must remain “strong” on government measures in place to stop the virus.

“But the nurses that took care of him are superheroes.

“What empathy. I really feel for them.

“What a tough job. Important to keep strong on the measures to stop it."

He said that healthcare workers are doing “an incredible service to humanity”.

“To all the frontline staff, you are often the last person they see. You are doing an incredible service to humanity and it must be so hard for you,” he wrote.

He then urged the public to “keep focused” on adhering to restricting measures.

“Let’s all keep focused on what we are being asked to do to stop this virus. It’s hard stuff. We need to keep it up. Stay well,” he added.

Fellow Irish musicians paid their sympathies and condolences to the singer, who is also a mental health campaigner, founder of the ‘Lust for Life’ charity and former Voice of Ireland judge.

“Condolences, Niall, very sorry for your loss. Hope all the family are doing ok,” Hozier tweeted.

“I'm so sorry. Condolences to your family Niall,” said actress Gemma Chan.

