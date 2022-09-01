‘It has given me some time to take stock’ – Pat Spillane talks about retirement and planning for the future

GAA legend Pat Spillane has said his decision to retire has allowed him to take a “step back” and re-evaluate what is really important in life.

The former RTÉ television pundit reflected on the death of his father and how vital it is to “have your affairs in order”.

Spillane is an ambassador for the Irish charity My Legacy which is running a month-long campaign to encourage people to consider including a gift to a charity in their will.

The annual campaign reminds people of the importance of having a will and generates awareness about the impact of legacy giving.

The Kerry native said some people might be uncomfortable talking about making a will but that it is a “much easier” process than people might think.

“Having recently made some big career decisions in my life and having taken a step back from my GAA punditry, it has given me some time to take stock and consider what’s important to me and what I want next in life,” he said.

“My father died suddenly when I was very young and reflecting on that time, I realise how important it is to have your affairs in order for your own peace of mind and for your family too.

“Some people might be uncomfortable talking about wills and it can be something that people put on the long finger, but it is a much easier process than people might realise.

“It’s an important task whatever stage of life you’re at whether that’s buying your first home, starting a family, or even retiring or taking your career in a new direction like I am right now.”

Spillane said he and his family have supported the work of Irish cancer charities for several years.

“Leaving a legacy gift in your will is a really valuable way to ensure that a cause you care about is supported in the future,” he said.

“One of the myths around legacy giving is that it only applies to very wealthy or older people but in reality, anyone can make a difference by including a gift in their will.

“Aside from the legacy I hope I leave within the GAA, one of the causes that’s important to me and my family is the brilliant work of cancer charities in Ireland.

“We’ve been supporting the work of the Irish Cancer Society for several years and it’s great to know that any legacy I leave will support them, the people they help and the vital work they do across the country, several years into the future.”

His daughter Cara Spillane said it’s never too early to start the conversation with loved ones about how you would like your wishes to be met.

“As a person in their early thirties, making a will seems like something I don’t need to think about for hopefully many years to come,” she said.

“We’re known for being a nation that often puts off discussing taboo subjects, and I think making a will definitely falls into that category.

“A commitment of a legacy gift to a charity – no matter how big or small, or whether you’re 32 or 82 – is a really valuable way to give back to a cause that’s close to your heart and can have a transformative impact on someone they look after.”