It happens to us all… Golden Globes suffers technical mishaps as ceremony went virtual

Hosts Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler are seen in this handout screen grab from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., February 28, 2021

The Golden Globes suffered a number of technical mishaps as the ceremony went virtual for the first time.

Things got off to a shaky start as the first prize of the evening was given to Daniel Kaluuya for his role in Judas And The Black Messiah but his acceptance speech, delivered over Zoom from his home, was inaudible.

Presenter Laura Dern looked mortified as she said: “As you can see, we unfortunately have a bad connection.

We apologise for that technical problem and send all of our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win.”

Daniel Kaluuya wins the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/hrZDCk3uwR — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

However, the broadcast eventually returned to the British star as his sound returned and he joked: “You’re doing me dirty! Is this on? Can you hear me now?”

He then launched into his full speech, quoting late rapper Nipsey Hussle, saying: “We’re here to give ’til we’re empty.”

The show was presented by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, who hosted from New York and Los Angeles respectively.

While the broadcast stitched the pair together so it appeared they were standing on the same stage, some audio problems stopped it being completely seamless.

Hosts Amy Poehler and Tina fey kick off the 2021 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WiZypofugT — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

While introducing Norman Lear, who won the Carol Burnett award, an apparent audio delay meant Fey announced him while Poehler was still speaking.

There were also some issues with wrapping up winners during their acceptance speeches.

While it is often customary for the orchestra to start to play to indicate to a winner they should be wrapping up, this tactic did not work so well through the medium of Zoom.

While the wrapping-up music was audible to viewers at home, it did not seem to be to the winners as they delivered their speeches, resulting in a number of performers delivering their thanks and words of hope as loud music was played over the top.

However the Zoom set-up did allow for some unexpected moments, giving viewers an insight into the banter between the nominees.

Don Cheadle signalled to Jason Sudeikis to wrap up after his speech started to ramble, while Olivia Colman could be seen enjoying the presence of Emma Corrin’s cat and Sarah Paulson’s dog as they waited for their category to be announced.

