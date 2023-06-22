Iron Maiden at the 3Arena: everything you need to know ahead of Dublin gig

Iron Maiden are bringing their new ‘Future Past’ tour to Ireland on Saturday, June 24.

Their gig will feature previously unperformed songs from the band’s most recent studio album, Senjutsu along with a focus on 1986’s iconic Somewhere In Time record, plus other classic cuts.

Bassist Steve Harris said: “We’ve decided to revisit Somewhere In Time as that tour didn’t feature in the various retrospective history tours we’ve played over the years.

“They were based on our 80s concert videos and sadly we did not film that tour, blame the manager. We have had lots of requests from fans over the years for many tracks on it so we are now going to play them, plus of course a few others we know you will like.

“It will also be particularly satisfying to finally get to play some of the more epic tracks on Senjutsu, it's been a long wait.”

Manager, Rod Smallwood added: “This combination of the two albums we feel is very exciting. We know fans want to hear those epic cuts on Senjutsu for the first time live and we think that by combining it with an iconic album like Somewhere In Time it will make for another special tour for fans old and new.”

Everything you need to know about Iron Maiden at the 3Arena:

Are there any tickets left?

No, the concert is sold out.

When do doors open and when does the show start?

Doors open at 6.30pm and Iron Maiden should be on stage at 8.00pm.

Will there be an opening act?

According to Ticketmaster, Lord of the Lost will open for Iron Maiden. The German rock band from Hamburg represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 with the song "Blood & Glitter".

Can under 16s go?

Under 16s need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Standing is strictly over 14s.

What songs will Iron Maiden perform?

Doctor Doctor

Blade Runner

Caught Somewhere in Time

Stranger in a Strange Land

The Writing on the Wall

Days of Future Past

The Time Machine

The Prisoner

Death of the Celts

Can I Play With Madness

Heaven Can Wait

Alexander the Great

Fear of the Dark

Iron Maiden

Encore:

Hell on Earth

The Trooper

Wasted Years

Always Look on the Bright Side of Life

How do I get to the 3Arena?

Traveling to 3Arena couldn’t be easier. It is situated in the heart of Dublin’s docklands which is very well served by public transport including Bus, Rail and Dart services.

Irish Rail provides a great link to the city from all over the county, bringing you to Connolly or Heuston Station from where you can hop on the Luas, straight to 3Arena.

You can travel to the doorstep of the venue via the Luas Red line, and you can switch from the Green Line in the city centre, if you're travelling from a different direction.

There are extra trams on show nights to cater for the large numbers travelling to and from 3Arena. A full schedule and live information are available on www.luas.ie.

Dublin Bus offers a high frequency and accessible service from all over Dublin to within a 20-minute walk of 3Arena. The 151 route runs every 10 minutes during rush hour and will leave you on Castleforbes Road, the closest stop to the Venue, just a two-minute walk away. The last bus departs Castleforbes Road at 23.15pm Monday to Saturday.

Driving to the 3Arena is an option. There is limited car parking available in The Point Village car park, but this car park is not run by 3Arena.

With large numbers gathering on show nights traffic congestion can delay your arrival and departure so it’s encouraged to use public transport where possible.