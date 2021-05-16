Irish woman secretly hosts Patrick Dempsey or ‘Dr McDreamy’ for two weeks during Irish film shoot

An Irish woman has revealed she has been secretly hosting Patrick Dempsey for the last two weeks in Northern Ireland.

Olivia Burns, owner of Olivia’s Haven in Coleraine, Co Derry, said it has been “surreal” going to work and seeing “Dr McDreamy” every day.

Mr Dempsey is currently in Ireland shooting the sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted, which will be filmed in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow until August.

The businesswoman wrote on Instagram: “The secret is out! We have been hosting the fabulous Patrick Dempsey for the last 2 weeks as he prepares to star in his exciting new Disney film, Disenchanted.

“It has been very surreal going to work and seeing McDreamy everyday. We have enjoyed lots of daily chats with Patrick about the beautiful Northern Irish countryside and of course Olivia’s Haven (his favourite scent is our smoky Irish Fireside),” she said.

The Grey’s Anatomy actor has been sharing his adventures around Ireland on his social media.

Following speculation of his whereabouts, the American actor recently shared a video of himself with a donkey, which Ms Burns said is actually her donkey Neddy.

She said: “Mr Dempsey was also a big hit with our donkey, Neddy, who is now Insta famous with over 1.1 million views on Instagram.”

She added, “P.S. Patrick wants us to set up an Instagram page just for Neddy - what do we think?

“We are sad to see him go today but loved having him to stay and wish Patrick lots of luck with his new film, we can’t wait to see it!”.