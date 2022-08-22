Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne says ‘I do’ to long-time love Harriet Fuller in fairytale ceremony

Tadhg shared some stunning snaps from the wedding on Instagram

Irish rugby star Tadhg Beirne tied the knot with his long-time love Harriet Fuller over the weekend in a stunning castle wedding.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2020, said “I do” at Kilkea Castle in Co Kildare.

They were joined by their closest friends and family for the occasion, including Tadhg’s parents Gerry and Brenda, and his three sisters Jennifer, Alannah, and Caoimhe.

Model Alannah and songwriter Caoimhe flooded social media with snaps from the stunning outdoor ceremony and reception, which included a troupe of Irish dancers taking over the dance floor for a surprise performance before the happy couple and their guests had a boogie themselves.

Tadhg and Harriet were blessed with glorious weather for their wedding ceremony, which saw them walk down the aisle on the castle grounds after saying their vows.

Kildare native Tadhg took to Instagram on Sunday to share some photos from the big day, including a closer look at his new wife’s beautiful white gown.

The classic and elegant wedding dress featured a structured bardot neckline and a corseted style with a full skirt.

She wore her hair in slick bun paired with a billowing veil which complimented the dress’ neckline perfectly.

Meanwhile, Tadhg looked dapper in a black suit with a matching bow tie.

Friends and fans flocked to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple on their nuptials, with many of Tadhg’s rugby teammates leading the tributes.

Retired flanker Sean O’Brien wrote: “Congratulations.”

Josh Van der Flier, who wed his fiancée Sophie de Patoul last week, said: “Congrats guys.”

Australian-born Irish rugby star Finlay Bealham added: “Congratulations guys.”

While one of Tadhg’s followers wrote: “Wishing you both many years of love and laughter, health and happiness.”

Tadhg and Harriet have been together since 2018.

The Munster rugby player popped the question at the lavish Adare Manor Hotel at the end of 2020.