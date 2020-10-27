Irish mentalist Keith Barry to appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)

Irish mentalist Keith Barry will appear on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' today, Tuesday, October 27.

The renowned mentalist and hypnotist will perform for a US audience on the hit TV show from his makeshift studio in his back garden in Co Kildare.

Keith's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show this week will be his fifth appearance on the show. He said, “I think I basically wore the production team down, I spent a fortune on calls to the office. In these challenging times for the entertainment industry you have to try everything. The persistence worked and I was thrilled to be asked back on the show".

The show averages over 4.2m viewers per episode, guaranteeing Barry a huge platform for his first virtual performance on US TV.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has endured a turbulent few months as allegations of a toxic work atmosphere on set emerged over the summer.

Three top producers on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show exited the show, producer Warner Bros. said in August after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

Ellen DeGeneres opened the new season of her popular show by apologising to staff and saying changes had been made to start "a new chapter."

"I learned that things happen here that never should have happened," DeGeneres, 62, said in the opening monologue for the premiere of her show's 18th season. "I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

"We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter," she added.

Numerous Irish stars such as Saoirse Ronan and Dermot Kenney have appeared on the show.

Keith, a dad of two, is also getting into the spirit of Halloween with a 70-minute high-octane Halloween virtual brain hacking show suitable for all the family on October 31 at 7pm and 11pm.

Keith said, "This Halloween we can’t do the usual Trick Or Treat, but I have created a 70-minute show that is real family entertainment and will amaze all family members - no matter your age".

If families wish to partake in Keith’s spooky Halloween show, tickets are available on his website.

