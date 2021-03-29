Irish Madonna fans in a lather after tub of Sudocrem spotted in Pop Queen’s bathroom

Madonna posted a picture of herself, with a tub of Sudocrem visible just over her shoulder

Madonna’s Irish fans are all in a lather after the Queen of Pop posted a raunchy picture of herself – featuring an iconic Irish product in the background.

Madonna posted three pictures of herself on Twitter captioned simply as: “And now for a moment of self reflection.... Madame X.”

She was laced in black lingerie, with Madame X being the persona she embraced for her 14th studio album of the same name, released in 2019.

But eagle-eyed Irish followers pointed out that in the background of Madge’s bathroom was a tub of Sudocrem – the nappy rash balm relied upon by generations of Irish parents to keep their babies happy.

And Now For A Moment of Self Reflection..............Madame â pic.twitter.com/EDk7cUyBOv — Madonna (@Madonna) March 28, 2021

Sudocrem was originally developed in 1931 by the pharmacist Thomas Smith in the northside Dublin suburb of Cabra. It was originally called “Smith’s Cream”, and then later “Soothing Cream.”

The name was finally changed to the iconic “Sudocrem” in 1950 due to the Dublin accent pronunciation of soothing cream.

In the 1960s, samples of Sudocrem were given to new mothers in Ireland, which increased the popularity of the product and the brand was gradually introduced to the UK in the 1970s.

To this day, Sudocrem is still manufactured in the Baldoyle suburb of north Dublin and is a firmly established iconic Irish brand, used on everything from babies bottoms to teenage acne to dry elbows.

It has since moved far beyond Ireland, expanding across Europe and America. And it has now gone from Cabra all the way to Madonna’s bathroom showing that she is indeed a True Blue.

In fact, just Like A Prayer, the Queen of Pop showed that she likes a layer of the protective oinment to keep her skin healthy, posing in S&M-style gear for the internet pictures.

And Irish Twitter got very excited about the appearance of the local medicinal cream in the background of one of her photos.

“Is that a tub of Sudocrem on her bathroom sink?” one woman tweeted. Since then it’s only received more attention.

Another user said: “Madonna uses sudocrem hahahahahaha wtf omg the thought of Madonna just casually putting sudocrem on her spots before bed.”

And another wrote: “Feeling like Madonna right now. Except without the leather underwear get up. Just the Sudocrem.”

Teva. the comany that makes Sudocrem, says: “Sudocrem Antiseptic Healing Cream has been used and loved by families since 1931 and it’s great for soothing sore skin and treating nappy rash.

"Our product is versatile enough to be used by the whole family for cuts & grazes, acne, eczema, sunburn, minor burns, bedsores and chilblains.”

“But Sudocrem is so much more than just the grey tub….”

Who knows? Perhaps one day Madame X will take a Holiday to Baldoyle, where Sudocrem is still manufactured and exported around the world.

