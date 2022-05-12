Irish entrant delivers energetic pop performance at Eurovision semi-final

Brooke Scullion performing for Ireland in the Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett/PA)

Ireland’s Brooke Scullion has taken to the stage to deliver an energetic performance in the second semi-final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2022.

The country was among 18 countries competing in Turin, Italy, on Thursday evening, where 10 acts will be voted through to the Grand Final on Saturday.

The 23-year-old singer, who was third on The Voice UK in 2020 with mentor Meghan Trainor, represented her country with her pop break-up track That’s Rich.

She's got nothin' to prove - that was Ireland's Brooke and the absolute mega bop! 🇮🇪 #Eurovision #ESC2022 pic.twitter.com/XjATIFk6Fj — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 12, 2022

Scullion was dressed in a co-ordinated blue outfit as she opened her performance lying on a pink heart on the stage before jumping up to perform an energetic routine accompanied by a group of backing dancers.

Her performance was met with rapturous applause from the audience.

Before her performance Scullion received well-wishes from a number of famous faces including Trainor, Ronan Keating and Mika.

US singer-songwriter Trainor said: “Superstar Brooke, I love you, I miss you, good luck at Eurovision, you’re going to slay.

“That’s Rich is a smash, have so much fun and remember how talented and amazing you are.”

Eurovision host Mika sent a video of him in a car dancing to her song.

The second semi-final opened with Finland’s representative, The Rasmus, who gave a dramatic performance of Jezebel while dressed in black and yellow.

Israel followed with Michael Ben David, the most recent winner of the country’s X Factor, who performed his song I.M.

Serbian entrant Konstrakta performed a peculiar song about Meghan Markle, then Georgia entertained the audience with a colourful performance by Circus Mircus, whose members sported a variety of extravagant facial hair and accessories.

San Marino's Achille Lauro performing in the second Eurovision semi-final (EBU/Sarah Louise Bennett)

One of the more eye-catching performances came from San Marino’s Achille Lauro, who donned a dramatic outfit complete with a black feather boa and diamante encrusted cowboy hat, before ending his performance on a bucking bronco.

Ukrainian act Kalush Orchestra, who performed during Tuesday’s first semi-final, are the favourites to win the final, with bookmaker William Hill placing them at 2/5, as the country continues to resist Russian forces.

During the first semi-final Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia and Iceland were among the 10 countries to secure a spot in Saturday night’s final.

Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova and Netherlands also made the cut.

The second semi-final is being broadcast on BBC Three, with commentary by TV star Rylan Clark and Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills.

UK viewers can vote by phone or on the official Eurovision Song Contest app.