Irish dancers give LauraLynn a leg up with all-day ‘Riverdanceathon’

Hundreds of passersby stopped to watch the Riverdance troupe and other dance schools perform in the centre of Dublin as part of a 12-hour charity ‘Riverdanceathon’.

Around 400 dancers across Ireland danced for LauraLynn, the children’s hospice, in their communities, donating their own time to perform during the Riverdanceathon to raise money and awareness for the charity.

The Riverdance troupe kicked off the day with a lively performance at 10am outside the Gaiety Theatre, and returned throughout the day to entertain the public.

The troupe spent their free time cheering on younger dancers as they performed their own shows. Adding to the entertainment, audience members of all ages volunteered to attempt Irish dancing and take a short masterclass from the Riverdance troupe.

At 7.30pm, with Mairead Trainor and Matthew Gardiner in the lead, the troupe took to the stage inside the Gaiety Theatre, with all ticket proceeds donated to LauraLynn.

Riverdance started the Riverdanceathon tradition in 2016, and expressed the importance of continuing to support local charities each year during the event.

LauraLynn serves as a hospice for children with life-limiting conditions and provides residential care for children and young adults with disabilities. LauraLynn also provides support to families in their own homes.

“We try every year to pick a charity that we feel our brand can lend something to in terms of awareness,” said Riverdance dance captain Padraic Moyles.

“We were supposed to do this in 2020 prior to the pandemic, but we wanted to make sure that we fulfilled what it was that we had started.”