Irish animation film and television sector calls on tax relief to be extended

The animation film and television sector have called on the Government to extend its tax relief benefit so that Ireland can continue to create “world-class” animations.

The Section 418 tax relief, which is due to be in place until 2024, allows films, television dramas, animations, and creative documentaries that are produced in Ireland up to 35pc tax credit.

In order to obtain the tax relief, producers must apply to the Minister for Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.

Animation Ireland, the business group representing Irish animation studios, is calling for this relief to be in place until 2029 as part of its pre-budget submission.

Chief Executive of Animation Ireland, Ronan McCabe, said the relief brings a huge number of jobs and expenditure to Ireland, with 42 animation studios and 2,500 employees across the country.

‘’Section 481 has been crucial in the growth of the animation sector over the past ten years and without it, we just couldn’t compete on the global stage as we do now,” he said.

"The relief brings a huge number of jobs and expenditure into Ireland, but it also has an enormous positive impact on creativity and culture.”

Mr McCabe said that without the tax relief, animations such as the Oscar-nominated Wolfwalkers wouldn’t be possible.

He added: ‘’We hope that the Minister for Finance will announce a five year extension of the relief up to 2029 and confirm that Section 481 is included as part of its long-term policy for creative industries.

"We would also like to see an extension of the regional uplift element of the relief, which will see more productions take place outside of Dublin and make it easier for studies to attract staff, generating employment in rural towns.’’

Over the last number of years, Ireland has been home to some major animation productions including The Bob’s Burgers Movie, The Cuphead Show, Vampirina and Zog, and The Flying Doctors.