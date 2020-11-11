Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Myers charged with drink-driving in the US

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Myers has been charged with drink-driving in California, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has said.

Police attended a minor road collision in Malibu and Mr Myers was subsequently arrested. No injuries have been reported from the collision.

According to law enforcement officials, he was arrested on Sunday afternoon and released from custody on Monday following a citation.

The 46-year-old is due to appear in court next February for the alleged offence. The Press Association has reported that police will not release Meyers’ blood alcohol level.

The actor, who has appeared in films Bend It Like Beckham and Mission: Impossible III, has previously struggled with alcohol issues.

After reportedly being detained by police at LAX airport in 2018 after getting into a verbal altercation with his wife and using an e-cigarette on an American Airlines flight, he opened up about these issues.

In July of the same year, he said that he does not “suffer from alcoholism” he suffers from “an allergy to alcohol”.

In the interview with Event magazine in The Mail on Sunday, Mr Meyers said: “I would be known as somebody who relapses with problem drinking, not alcoholism. I don't suffer from alcoholism - I suffer from an allergy to alcohol every time I drink it. But once I stop, I never think about it again."

''That doesn't mean that the problem is any less, it just means I have a different version of it.

"But when I drink, the consequences are so devastating that it is a problem. But I never need a drink. It's not something that I crave.''

The actor married Mara Lane in 2016 and they share a three-year-old son called Wolf.

On Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram of their son playing in a swimming pool.

She captioned the post: “I feel since so many of our lowlights seem to find their way on the web, fair to share some happy moments so when Wolf is older, he can search/find/see/remember the happies.”

