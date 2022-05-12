Ireland’s Brooke Scullion ready for Eurovision semi-final tonight as she shares advice from Derry Girls and Dana

Brooke Scullion attends the turquoise carpet of the 66th Eurovision Song Contest in Turin, Italy. (Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images)

Ireland’s Eurovision contender Brooke Scullion has said she will be giving everything to triumph at tonight’s semi-final in Turin.

Speaking this morning, the 23-year-old told of the sage advice she received from Louis Walsh and Dana, and being honoured with a “Brooke special” pizza in her home town.

“There’s a lot of blood, sweat and tears has went into this,” she said.

“We have a really slick, choreographed performance on the floor. It’s just centred around fun, it’s tongue in cheek. Everyone wants to have a good time.

“There’s not as many pop songs this year. There’s a lot of ballads and stuff, so I’m really excited that mine’s different.”

After feeling almost written off as a novelty act, she said her performance of her song That’s Rich was now turning heads in Italy.

“Look, all I want is to get to the final. I don’t care if I’m last, I just need to get there because Ireland haven’t qualified in I don’t know how many years and it’s just not right,” she told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster.

Tonight’s the night ☘️✨



Here are the numbers you’ll need to Vote to get us to the @eurovision Final ☎️



This #Eurovision experience is a dream come true and I just hope I can do my country proud. 🇮🇪



Please tune in and enjoy the performance ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/B7pdigrzMV — Brooke (@Brooke_Scullion) May 12, 2022

While Ireland is still one of most successful ever Eurovision nations, Bellaghy, Co Derry-born Brooke said she was determined to end a recent drought and jokes she wants to become the new Jedward.

On the support at home, she said: “This is when you know you’ve made it. There’s a pizza shop in Bellaghy called Diamond Slice and they have the Brooke Special.

"It’s cheese, peppers, onions, sweetcorn. Strange I know, but I love it.”

Among her new legion of famous fans is Derry Girls’ Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.

"She wrote to me and us Derry Girls have to stick together, that’s epic.

"Dana has been in touch...giving me advice and just wishes me well and also just how proud she is of me. She doesn't have to do that, that’s such a lovely thing to say.”

She said meeting former X-Factor judge Louis Walsh was the highlight of her career.

"I think you need thick skin around Louis definitely, I sat down and he said ‘ok, you might qualify but you’re not going to win.’

"I was like ‘you know what, I needed that. Thank you Louis’.”

"It was one of the best moments of my life, I never laughed as much. It was unreal.”

Brooke is among 17 entrants hoping to be among the ten to make it through to the grand final on Saturday after tonight’s show.

The ten countries who made it through to the final after Tuesday’s first semi-final were Lithuania, Switzerland, favourites Ukraine, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia.

Tonight’s semi-finalists are Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and the Czech Republic.

Five founding countries, Italy, France, Spain, Germany and the UK – this year represented by Sam Ryder with the song Space Man – qualify for the final automatically.

Ireland last reached the final of the competition in 2018.

Coverage begins on RTÉ One at 8pm.