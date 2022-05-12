Ireland fail to qualify for Eurovision final despite brilliant Brooke Scullion performance of ‘That’s Rich’

Ireland’s recent Eurovision woes continued in Turin on Thursday night as Brooke Scullion’s That’s Rich failed to make Saturday’s final.

Derry Girl Brooke (23) gave a stunning performance of her catchy pop entry but it failed to make the top 10 of the second semi-final to guarantee a slot at Saturday’s grand final. It marked the seventh occasion in the last eight contests that Ireland has not progressed past the semi-final stage.

Despite not making the cut, Brooke was proud of her entry and said its upbeat pop vibe stood out from the majority of ballads and slower songs this year.

Brooke used her experience of featuring in The Voice UK, in which she finished third in season 9, to calm her nerves and deliver a strong performance full of energy and confidence.

Donning an electric blue dress and flanked by four backing dancers, Brooke gave a spine-tingling rendition of the song co-written by Brooke, Izzy Warner and Karl Zine. The crowd in the Pala Olimpico loved her energy and excellent vocals but it was not enough to secure a coveted final spot.

Brooke said she was overwhelmed by the support shown to her in the lead-up to the contest, particularly from home. A restaurant in her hometown of Bellaghy, Co Derry, even went so far as naming a pizza in her honour, the ‘Brooke Special’.

Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O’Donnell also reached out to Brooke to offer her words of encouragement and Brooke said: “Us Derry Girls stick together, that’s epic”.

Brooke confessed that former Eurovision winner Dana had been in touch with advice and told her “how proud she was of me”, while producer Louis Walsh also met with the Bellaghy native to give her words of wisdom and grounding.

Brooke, whose Eurovision entry That's Rich was co-written by her, Karl Zine and Izzy Warner, recently revealed she will soon be creating new songs with her mentor and All About That Bass star Meghan Trainor.

“My EP is dropping maybe the day after the competition,” she said. “And I’m heading to LA to write with Meghan when everything calms down. You know, I’ve never been more grateful for anything in my life. It’s just so surreal.”

Speaking about her chances ahead of the competition, she said: “Like, I genuinely think that this was meant to be. I’m not scared or anything. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, do you get nervous before you go on stage?’ And I’m like, ‘no’, because I’ve done the work. I know that I’m ready. At this moment in time, this is exactly where I’m meant to be. And I’m thrilled to be here.”

Ireland last reached the final in 2018, but have only managed to make one final in the last nine years. Jedward were the last Irish entry to log a top 10 finish with their catchy number ‘Lipstick’.

Ryan O’Shaughnessy made the final in 2018 with ‘Together’ and finished in 16th place overall.

Ireland is still the country with the most wins at the Eurovision with seven, followed closely by Sweden with six and France, the UK, Netherlands and Luxembourg with five. Ireland has made 54 appearances in total at the Eurovision, reaching 45 finals since their first entry in 1965 in Naples.

Johnny Logan still remains the only ever dual winner of the competition with What’s Another Year (1980) and Hold Me Now (1987). Johnny also wrote Linda Martin’s winning 1992 entry Why Me.

Other Irish winners of the contest include Dana’s All Kinds of Everything (1970), Niamh Kavanagh’s In Your Eyes (1993), Paul Harrington and Charlie McGettigan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids (1994) and Eimear Quinn’s The Voice in 1996.