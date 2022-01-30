Inventing Anna’s fake heiress is a true-story treat that beggars belief

Inventing Anna Netflix from February 9

There’s a telling moment at the start of Inventing Anna when the journalist, on whose article the new Netflix series is based, gets to meet the Russian heiress (played by Julia Garner) who conned her way through half of New York. It’s Clarice meets Dr Lecter and, like Lecter, Anna tears her visitors’ fashion sense apart but also demands to know why they’re not meeting in a special media visit room. Even when you’re in the gutter, there’s always a more salubrious kerb or ledge. Or, as Delvey explains, “VIP is always better.”

Over the following few episodes the journalist (Anna Chlumsky) panders to and confronts this relentless social climber to find out who she really is, and the series, produced by hit-maker Shonda Rhimes (everything from Grey’s Anatomy to Bridgerton) shuttles between present-day interviews and Delvey in the midst of her high society grift. She’s got a weird unplaceable accent (“a bit Rusky?” a billionaire aboard a yacht she’s on wonders), a haughty intensity, and enough knowledge about art to talk investors into, and out of, very expensive purchases.

There’s a vague backstory about a trust fund. She sometimes lives at a five-star hotel and sometimes with an older rich lady who is friends with her tech bro boyfriend (she later dismisses the idea of love: “we were building a brand together”).

She dreams of starting the Anna Delvey Foundation, a “safe space” for rich people to hang out, work or pose while expensive art looks down at them from the walls of a prestige address on Park Avenue. While that comes together she wants to make her own money (girl power!), but in the meantime she’s more than happy to spend everyone else’s.

There are delicious moments when the game is nearly up and a manager in the hotel demands a “working credit card”. But Anna somehow always manages to make it look like it’s someone else’s fault. At times it almost feels silly — until you remember that this is a true story. Anna Sorokin as she really was, a German scam artist, was convicted of a number of larceny offences in 2019. There was even an Instagram account called ‘Anna Delvey court looks’ during the trial and New York basked in what became known at its ‘summer of scam’.

The series taps into the fun of all that, but it also explores one of the victims whose losses never made the charge sheet – the old lady with whom she stayed. So mortified was she that the ‘heiress’ who was staying with her had spent $400k on her charge card at Bergdorf’s that she declined to press charges, saying “my finances are private”. And then got reimbursed anyway because her friend owns the credit card company.

In TV terms, one of the main things that got us through the pandemic was laughing at the foibles of rich people. From Succession to The White Lotus, the best shows of the past few years have been caustic commentaries on the foibles of the super-wealthy. Unlikeable antiheroes abounded – and they come with the added bonus that in a world of yawning wealth gaps, nobody need feel bad if they all get their comeuppance. Inventing Anna might be the most guilt-free treat of all. The people she’s ripping off here are themselves narcissistic social climbers. It’s hard not to cheer her on as she simpers, preens, and goes down in flames of shameless self-promotion. With this series Rhimes has produced some of the most entertaining TV of the year so far.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in 'Ozark'

Ozark always laboured a bit in the shadow of Breaking Bad, the difference being that its husband turned to the dark side, Marty (Jason Bateman), never really had Walter White’s initially decent excuse for dabbling in criminality, and that Marty’s wife Wendy (Laura Linney) is in on it all from the start and is far more ruthless than Skyler ever was.

This supremely unlikeable double act have fought off mobsters and crooked lawyers over the previous three seasons and are now focused on buying off the last remaining drug kingpin and the cartel boss who wants them to broker an immunity deal with the FBI. The problem is that there’s never really a sense that their marriage means anything or that there’s a reason they should succeed, and for all the stylised beauty of the photography and great acting, it’s hard to really care if they do, this time, get to sail off into the sunset together.

The Long Con: Small-screen wide boys

'Breaking Bad' led to the spin-off series 'Better Call Saul', starring Bob Odenkirk. Picture by AMC/Ursula Coyote

Better Call Saul

Netflix

The crooked and wisecracking lawyer from crime drama Breaking Bad (a brilliantly cynical Bob Odenkirk) deservedly got his own spin-off and this brilliant series from the same creator (Vince Gilligan) traces the arc of Saul’s own descent into the dark side.

The Netflix documentary, 'Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened'

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Netflix

A cocky entrepreneur imagines a festival that gets hyped to high heaven on Instagram but then spectacularly goes down in flames. The image of hapless rich people stranded in paradise provides all the schadenfreude you’ll need.

Art and Craft

Amazon

Mark Landis was one of America's most prolific and notorious art forgers, and he got away with it for a long time. This series follows what happened when a gallery owner with a grudge and a hunch begins to catch up with him and finds out Landis was not at all what he expected.