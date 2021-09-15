Introducing the new household set to join Gogglebox Ireland lineup this week

A new group is to join Ireland’s favourite couch critics as during Wednesday’s episode, viewers will meet a brand-new household from County Carlow.

On tomorrow night’s episode of all new ‘Gogglebox Ireland’ on Virgin Media One, we’ll meet Gregg, Jon, Eric & Johnny. The four friends have been hanging around together since secondary school and admitted they “never stop talking about what they’re watching on TV”.

The four friends are keen box watchers, from the Euros to the Eurovision, and they love nothing more than “chatting about the week’s telly over a few pints”.

The friends from Tinryland in Carlow have a wide range of tastes between them from sport to drama to reality TV but unsurprisingly, GAA and soccer is top of their list.

The lads are the second brand-new addition in as many weeks as father-daughter duo, Anastasia and Noel Blake from Tipperary had their Gogglebox debut last week.

Fans of the show were left disappointed in recent weeks when it was confirmed that Cavan twins Neal and Fergal Tully would not be returning to the show.

Viewers of the UK instalment of Gogglebox were mourning the loss of Andy Michael after the cast member passed away after a short illness at the age of 61.

The family first appeared on Gogglebox in the debut episode in 2013, but announced in 2014 that they were leaving because Mr Michael was running for Ukip in the general election.

After he failed to secure the Hastings and Rye seat, the family returned for future episodes.