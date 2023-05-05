Inside the bonkers world of professional royal doppelgangers: ‘I played the Queen in a flea powder advert’
‘Camilla’ needs special looking-after, and ‘the Queen’ refuses to swear. As they prepare for the first coronation of their careers, the people who cash in on their royal resemblances speak to Katie Rosseinsky
Katie RosseinskyUK Independent
When Heidi Agan was on the train last month, the conductor did a double take. “I was like, ‘Is my ticket wrong?’ Then he said, ‘You look just like Kate Middleton.’ And I said, ‘Thank you – that’s what I do.’”