Inside the bonkers world of professional royal doppelgangers: ‘I played the Queen in a flea powder advert’

‘Camilla’ needs special looking-after, and ‘the Queen’ refuses to swear. As they prepare for the first coronation of their careers, the people who cash in on their royal resemblances speak to Katie Rosseinsky

Lookalikes of King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, pass Buckingham Palace in April Mark Thomas/Shutterstock

Katie Rosseinsky UK Independent Today at 20:07