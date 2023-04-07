Inside famous Jacksie Walsh’s pub from Killinaskully as it goes on sale in Tipperary for €295,000

An Bonnain Bui, known to television viewers as 'Jacksie's' of 'Killinaskully' comedy series fame, at Ballinahinch, Co Tipperary

A Tipperary pub better known to TV viewers as ‘Jacksies’ of Killinaskully is back on the market.

Nenagh-based DNG Gilmartin Auctioneers has taken to TikTok to share a tour inside the iconic pub.

'Jacksie Walsh's' was the setting for regular scenes in Pat Shortt's comedy show which drew thousands to RTÉ on Sunday nights.

It now has a price tag of €295,000 for potential pub-owners or superfans of the comedy.

Although the pub interior for the series was filmed in Ryan's Thatched Pub in the nearby village of Killoscully, Bonnán Buí was the viewers image of Jacksie's.

In a new video putting the north Tipperary pub on show for a new buyer, it is now possible to see inside the real-life Jacksie’s.

Inside the cosy pub, Patt Shortt as Dan, Jack Walsh as Jimmy and Joe Rooney as Timmy could be seen in every episode enjoying pints and discussing local affairs.

“What an opportunity we have for you today,” the auctioneer tells TikTok followers. “Especially if you’re a fan of the TV series Killinaskully with Jacksie and co. outside this pub An Bonnán Buí.

"Let’s take a look.”

A virtual tour takes Killinaskully viewers into the pub they have previously only seen from the outside.

The pub in Ballinahinch, Newport looks ready to go, described as a “beautiful modern pub.”

It also hosts a three-bedroom and separate two-bedroom accommodation “suitable for renting out to get additional income.”

"Do you recognise this pub?” DNG Nenagh says in the caption. "This could be your chance to own it!”

The pub also comes with the alcohol license, the auctioneers confirmed in the comments section.

Video of the Day

An Bonnán Buí was one of the country’s best known pubs for its part in Patt Shortt’s Killinaskully, where it was owned by Jacksie Walsh (played by Páraic Breathnach).

The series, which began following a German filmmaker who set out to make a documentary, first aired on RTÉ in 2004, with the final season taking to screens in 2008.

It drew audiences of up to 800,000 per episode, all of which are still available to watch on the RTÉ Player.