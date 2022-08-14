Inside Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s baby shower as they celebrate with Una Healy and Donal Skehan

Brian and Arthur spent the morning getting ready with their sisters. Credit: Instagram

Brian and Arthur celebrated alongside pals Donal and Sofie Skehan. Credit: Instagram

Brian and Una Healy danced in front of the huge balloon display. Credit: Instagram

Brian wore a blue, pink and red shirt with blue jeans while Arthur rocked colourful rainbow-patterned shirt and yellow trousers. Credit: Instagram

BRIAN Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian are gearing up to welcome their baby into the world.

Preparations are in full swing for the happy couple who are expecting their first child through surrogacy.

Expand Close Brian wore a blue, pink and red shirt with blue jeans while Arthur rocked colourful rainbow-patterned shirt and yellow trousers. Credit: Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian wore a blue, pink and red shirt with blue jeans while Arthur rocked colourful rainbow-patterned shirt and yellow trousers. Credit: Instagram

Expand Close Brian and Una Healy danced in front of the huge balloon display. Credit: Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian and Una Healy danced in front of the huge balloon display. Credit: Instagram

Expand Close Brian and Arthur celebrated alongside pals Donal and Sofie Skehan. Credit: Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian and Arthur celebrated alongside pals Donal and Sofie Skehan. Credit: Instagram

Brian’s sister Aoife is carrying their baby and the presenter has been keeping fans updated her growing bump.

On Saturday, Brian and Arthur gathered their nearest and dearest to celebrate their baby's arrival as the due date fast approaches.

The pair beamed in front of a huge balloon display with ‘BDG’ written in large letters.

Brian wore a blue, pink and red shirt with blue jeans while Arthur rocked a colourful rainbow-patterned shirt and yellow trousers.

Read More

They captioned the snap: “Baby Dowling Gourounlian let’s CELEBRATE your pending arrival. It’s Baby Shower time.”

Video of the Day

Arthur added: “My heart is beating so fast with excitement. LET’S DO THIS.”

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with good wishes for the happy couple.

Dancing With the Stars pro Laura Nolan said: “Have the most FABULOUS day.”

Kimberly Walsh wrote: “Hope you’ve had the BEST day! Love you both.”

Another added: “Loving the shirts, have a fabulous day.”

Brian and Arthur spent the morning getting ready with their sisters.

They did face masks, got their hair and makeup done and enjoyed a fancy breakfast.

Davina Devine performed a DJ set at the Marker Hotel, where the baby shower was taking place.

Brian and Arthur danced the night away alongside pals Una Healy, Donal and Sofie Skehan and Grainne Gallanagh.

They served three different cocktails at the event: Pretty In Pink with vodka, Chambord, grapes, lime juice and cranberry juice; Baby Boy Blue with Blue Curacao, Malibu rum, blueberry syrup and lime juice; and The Effidy with Clean Co non-alcoholic gin, lime, mint and tonic water.

Brian and Arthur also served some stunning desserts, including giant macarons.

Expand Close Brian and Arthur spent the morning getting ready with their sisters. Credit: Instagram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian and Arthur spent the morning getting ready with their sisters. Credit: Instagram