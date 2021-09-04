| 16.9°C Dublin

Injury forces Paddy McGuinness out of Soccer Aid

The charity match is being held at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium.

Paddy McGuinness during a training session ahead of Soccer Aid (Martin Rickett/PA) Expand

By Alex Green, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Paddy McGuinness has become the second celebrity to pull out of this year’s Soccer Aid charity match.

The Top Gear presenter, 48, was due to play in the England side at the event on Saturday at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium in aid of Unicef.

McGuinness announced on Twitter the day after his debut as Question Of Sport host that he was withdrawing from the match following an injury.

He wrote: “Good luck to both teams today at @socceraid for @UNICEF_uk gutted I’ve had to withdraw with injury. If you’ve got a ticket you’re in for an absolutely great day for a great cause.”

On Friday, radio DJ Roman Kemp also pulled out of competing for the World XI side after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Capital presenter tweeted: “I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause.

“Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Kemp said he is “extremely grateful” to have had both of his coronavirus jabs.

“If you’re still wondering if you should get it please please do,” he added.

Celebrities still taking to the field for Soccer Aid include singer Olly Murs, comedian Lee Mack, rapper Aitch and actor Martin Compston.

Former footballers Wayne Rooney, Jamie Carragher, Roberto Carlos and Clarence Seedorf will also be playing in the match between the England and World XIs.

