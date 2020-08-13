Indian bull renamed for Simon Cowell after suffering back injury

Simon the bull injured his back like his music mogul namesake (Peta/PA)

A bull with an injured back has been renamed for Simon Cowell after the music mogul suffered his own back injury at the weekend.

The Indian division of animal welfare charity Peta changed the name of the animal, rescued following an incident with a motorcycle, from Ganesh to Simon as a get well soon gift.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, who maintains a vegan diet, underwent six hours of surgery after breaking part of his back in a fall from a new electric bike he was testing at his house in Malibu.

Simon Cowell underwent six hours of surgery (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 60-year-old was taken to hospital where he had an operation on Saturday night, which involved a number of procedures including having a metal rod put in his back.

Simon, a white Indian bull, was hurt when a rope tether around his neck became wrapped around a motorcycle, causing him to flee down the street for around 300 metres.

The motorcycle was carried with him until a member of the public caught him and he was taken for treatment.

Simon now resides in an animal sanctuary in Maharashtra, western India.

Simon the bull suffered an injury to his back (Peta/PA)

Peta India founder Ingrid Newkirk said: “Simon Cowell is a true friend to animals and to Peta.

“He has spoken out against the cruel fur industry, has urged people never to leave dogs in hot cars, champions the benefits of a vegan lifestyle, and more.

“Peta hopes having a gentle bull on a parallel track to recovery named after him will lift his spirits as he gets back to normal, too.”

PA Media