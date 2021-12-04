Independent.ie’s daily podcast ‘The Indo Daily’ named as one of Apple’s top new podcasts for 2021

The Indo Daily is available on Independent.ie, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts

Looking for a new listen?

Independent.ie’s daily podcast ‘The Indo Daily’ has been named as one of the top new podcasts for 2021 by Apple.

The podcast, lead by Mediahuis Ireland’s Group Audio Producer Mary Carroll, featured among Apple’s ‘Top New Shows of 2021’ list.

Read More

The list celebrates “this year's best and most popular podcasts and their creators”.

“2021 marked the start of a new chapter for podcasting with shows that moved us in ways unlike ever before,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“We are honoured to recognise the phenomenal creators who are redefining podcasting with this year’s best shows, and to help more listeners around the world discover, enjoy, and support their inspiring work.”

The Indo Daily is published five days a week, Monday to Friday, and takes the listener beyond the headlines to get up close and personal with the news stories that matter.

The team includes Group Audio Producer Mary Carroll, audio presenter and producer Siobhan Maguire, researcher Tabitha Monahan, sound designers and engineers John Smith and Gav Hennessy, and presenters Denise Calnan, Kevin Doyle and Fionnán Sheahan.

Video of the Day

Meanwhile, Sunday World crime reporter Nicola Tallant’s Crime World podcast won the Podcast of the Year award at this year’s 2021 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

The podcast is a weekly listen about criminals, drugs and the sins of the underworld.

Ms Tallant also scooped gold at the Digital Media Awards in November for her true crime podcast ‘The Witness’.

So the Indo Daily podcast has been named as one of the top new podcasts for 2021 by Apple @Apple - @Independent_ie https://t.co/7C3H21IK21 pic.twitter.com/5Q3VWLqTPS — Cormac Bourke (@cormacbourke) December 3, 2021

Great work by the new team of Mary Carroll, @ShivMagST, @Agoodtalker, @tabitha_monahan, Gav Hennessy and a few of us less ‘new’ types including @denise_denise & @fionnansheahan. https://t.co/MU2oYxRxIg — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) December 3, 2021