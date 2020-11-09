Inconsistency of panto grants reveals whiff of favouritism and no transparency in decision-making

You would have thought the allocation of €5m by the Government to help the beleaguered Irish entertainment industry would be welcomed.

Predictably enough, however, you’d be wrong. The announcement of who the money is going to was the source of some controversy last week.

Among the critics of the scheme have been Ireland AM’s Alan Hughes and his husband Karl Broderick, who stage the annual Cheerios Panto.

While grants of €400,000 have been awarded for a pantomime in Limerick, €300,000 for the Olympia Theatre’s panto and €60,000 for The Helix’s offering, Alan and Karl have received nothing.

A possible explanation is that, as has been widely reported, Anthem Productions has more than €1m in accumulated profits, and it was perhaps the Government felt they didn’t need the money.

If that’s the case, it’s an extraordinary way of allocating grants, appearing to penalise those companies that are well-run and successful.

The inconsistency of the grants is not confined to pantos.

Why, for example, does Jason Byrne’s Special Eye Entertainment deserve of a grant of €75,000 to put on “a number of live comedy performances nationwide”?

Without it being a criticism of Jason in any way, is that money going to sustain employment?

Furthermore, a number of pubs and hotels have received grants to put on performances when in reality those events are a small part of their business, things they buy in on an ad hoc basis and don’t involve any day-to-day overheads on their part.

Bemusing

In giving up to €60,000 to certain pubs to “prepare” for these events – which may or may not happen – the Government appears simply to be subsidising those who put on live music while not giving a cent to those that don’t.

Most bemusing of all is that while these grants ostensibly go toward the preparation for, and production of, live performances, there’s no guarantee that any of these performances will take place.

The Helix venue has already claimed that the €60,000 it received is only a quarter of what was applied for.

A spokesperson claimed that the Helix panto may still be a virtual event, but even that could not be guaranteed.

If the panto, and all of the other planned performances, don’t go ahead, will the Government seek the return of the millions it has handed over, or will it just be considered a donation to make up for losses of revenue this year?

If it’s the latter, that’s something that will enrage even further those organisations that missed out.

There’s a whiff of lottery funds allocation in the way the money has been handed out – that is to say, more than a hint of favouritism and no transparency in the decision-making.

The Government points out that it’s a “pilot” programme, but that doesn’t explain away a very simple question.

Why can’t it ever get it right the first time?