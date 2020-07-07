In Video: Circus stars petition PM for right to reopen

Circus performers from the Association of Circus Proprietors deliver a petition to 10 Downing Street (Gareth Fuller/PA)

More than 50 circus performers who are excluded from the Government’s arts rescue plan have delivered a letter to the Prime Minister, calling for the right to reopen for their summer peak season.

Members of the Association of Circus Proprietors warned the industry faces collapse in less than two weeks without intervention.

They argue circuses have greater flexibility to social distance, can reconfigure seating and catering, and have an excellent case to operate since they are an outdoor event.

PA Media