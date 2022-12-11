Lorraine Keane,Julian Benson and Claudine Keane pictured at the Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala Ball at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography No Repro fee

RTÉ architect Dermot Bannon is joining forces with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ personality Julien Benson for a ‘Room to Improve’ special, airing in 2023.

The pair are working together on a project very close to Benson’s heart, namely an accommodation centre in Dublin for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) sufferers and their families.

He was diagnosed with CF when he was two years old and has been raising awareness for the condition for the past number of years.

The talent agent and choreographer, who has been fundraising for the project since 2018, has already bought a suitable property in Rathgar but the four-storey heritage house requires a huge amount of renovation.

Speaking at last night’s fundraiser, the Winter Wonderland gala ball at the Clayton Hotel Ballsbridge, Bannon said that they wanted to create a “house that feels like a hug.”

“I’m involved in the project. Julien has bought a house which he wants to turn into a place for CF families to stay and it’s a big project,” he told independent.ie.

“It's much bigger than I think Julien had anticipated, and that came to light when we started looking at the house and getting experts in to look at fire and all those boring things.”

“But basically the budget for the work is huge and we have to raise as much as we can tonight,” he told Independent.ie

Benson, who was dubbed ‘Captain Sparkle’ on DWTS, bought the house a couple of years ago but couldn’t go any further with the project until they raised more funds as he wants it to be just right for CF families. The property is near St Vincent’s Hospital Dublin, which houses the national referral centre for CF.

Bannon said the finished property will take away some of the financial stress for CF families who have to travel up and down to the capital city for treatment and could have to stay here for weeks on end, at a time when hotel rooms are at a premium.

“When he first approached me to do it, it was a no-brainer. A lot of us forget that families often need to travel and spend the night in Dublin. They might have a sibling in hospital and other siblings at home who might not get to see them for a few weeks. And this will allow families to stay together.

“This was just take the stress away. Also hotel prices and staying in Dublin has gotten crazy. So depending on how bad someone has CF, accommodation is a massive problem,” he said.

Filming has been going on for months on the one-off RTÉ special with a camera crew interviewing attendees at last night’s black-tie event, held for the Julian Benson CF Foundation.

Hosted by Lorraine Keane, more than 400 guests gathered at the southside hotel to show their support as they enjoyed a sit-down dinner followed by a raffle and an auction hosted by Gavin Duffy with hopes of raising over €100,000 from the event.

Guests included Claudine Keane with her mum Joan, Elaine Crowley, Jake Carter, Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon and Norah Casey.

Michael Flatley sent a video message to Benson and also sent his Lord of the Dance troupe to perform on the night, which was sponsored by Core Capital.

Attendees got a sneak peak of the new TV show, which saw Benson getting emotional in one clip as he spoke about fulfilling his dream to create this new accommodation space for CF families.

“Blood, sweat and tears has gone into this. I promised my mother many, many years ago that I would do something and give back to the CF community and it was always in my head and the dream was to provide an accommodation facility,” he said.

“I don’t have time to waste and I want it to happen. This is just the beginning.”

It’s believed that at any one time, there could be over 100 people with CF attending in-patient hospitals and of those, over 60 will receive treatment in Dublin.