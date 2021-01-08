| 2°C Dublin

In Pictures: Stars say farewell to Barbara Windsor

The EastEnders and Carry On star died in December aged 83.

David Walliams arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

David Walliams arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor (Ian West/PA)

By PA

Famous faces were among the mourners at the funeral of actress Dame Barbara Windsor.

Former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp, comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams and others joined Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell, friends and family at Golders Green Crematorium for the service.

The EastEnders and Carry On star died in December aged 83.

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony (Ian West/PA)

PA

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick were among those attending (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick were among those attending (Ian West/PA)

Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick were among those attending (Ian West/PA)

PA

Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick were among those attending (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams and Matt Lucas before the service (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

David Walliams and Matt Lucas before the service (Ian West/PA)

David Walliams and Matt Lucas before the service (Ian West/PA)

PA

David Walliams and Matt Lucas before the service (Ian West/PA)

Christopher Biggins was a close friend of Dame Barbara&rsquo;s (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Christopher Biggins was a close friend of Dame Barbara&rsquo;s (Ian West/PA)

Christopher Biggins was a close friend of Dame Barbara’s (Ian West/PA)

PA

Christopher Biggins was a close friend of Dame Barbara’s (Ian West/PA)

Jane Moore was among those attending the service (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Jane Moore was among those attending the service (Ian West/PA)

Jane Moore was among those attending the service (Ian West/PA)

PA

Jane Moore was among those attending the service (Ian West/PA)

Floral tributes spelt out the words &lsquo;The Dame&rsquo; (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Floral tributes spelt out the words &lsquo;The Dame&rsquo; (Ian West/PA)

Floral tributes spelt out the words ‘The Dame’ (Ian West/PA)

PA

Floral tributes spelt out the words ‘The Dame’ (Ian West/PA)

Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)

Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)

PA

Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)

The funeral had a reduced number of attendees in accordance with coronavirus restrictions (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

The funeral had a reduced number of attendees in accordance with coronavirus restrictions (Ian West/PA)

The funeral had a reduced number of attendees in accordance with coronavirus restrictions (Ian West/PA)

PA

The funeral had a reduced number of attendees in accordance with coronavirus restrictions (Ian West/PA)

PA Media

Privacy