In pictures: Stars pay tribute to Queen in Platinum Jubilee concert spectacular

A galaxy of stars including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli have marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spectacular concert at Buckingham Palace (Joe Giddens/PA)

A galaxy of stars including Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart and Andrea Bocelli have marked the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a spectacular concert at Buckingham Palace in London.

With senior royals including the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George joining thousands of other spectators, the show was kicked off in spectacular fashion with Queen + Adam Lambert.

Global stars such as Alicia Keys and Nile Rodgers joined home-grown acts including Eurovision star Sam Ryder and Craig David as part of the UK’s four-day celebrations, honouring the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Expand Close Adam Lambert (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam Lambert (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close Diana Ross (Victoria Jones/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Diana Ross (Victoria Jones/PA)

Expand Close The cast of The Phantom of the Opera (Victoria Jones/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cast of The Phantom of the Opera (Victoria Jones/PA)

Expand Close Alicia Keys (Joe Giddens/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alicia Keys (Joe Giddens/PA)

Expand Close Mimi Webb (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mimi Webb (PA)

Expand Close Nile Rodgers with Duran Duran (Gareth Fuller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nile Rodgers with Duran Duran (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Expand Close Mica Paris (Victoria Jones/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mica Paris (Victoria Jones/PA)

Video of the Day

Expand Close Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrea Bocelli (Victoria Jones/PA)

Expand Close Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)

Expand Close Brian May (Aaron Chown/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian May (Aaron Chown/PA)

Expand Close Craig David (Aaron Chown/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Craig David (Aaron Chown/PA)

Expand Close Sam Ryder (Aaron Chown/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam Ryder (Aaron Chown/PA)