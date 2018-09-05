Entertainment

Wednesday 5 September 2018

In Pictures: Stars dazzle at GQ Awards

Kate Beckinsale arrives for the GQ Men of the Year Awards(Ian West/PA)
By PA Reporters

Jeff Goldblum, John Legend and Chris Hemsworth were among the stars who gathered at London’s Tate Modern for the GQ Men Of The Year Awards.

The annual ceremony celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s cultural landscape across style, politics, entertainment and sport during the course of the year.

Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie Livingston (Ian West/PA)
Professor Green arrived with Caroline Flack (Ian West/PA)
Years And Years singer Olly Alexander (Ian West/PA)
Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith (Ian West/PA)
Katherine Jenkins (Ian West/PA)
Heloise Letissier, aka Christine And The Queens (Ian West/PA)
Chris Robshaw and Camilla Kerslake (Ian West/PA)
Chris Hemsworth (Ian West/PA)
Dua Lipa (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman and husband Kris Thykier (Ian West/PA)
Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
YouTube star Tanya Burr (Ian West/PA)
Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher (Ian West/PA)
Katherine Ryan (Ian West/PA)
Abbey Clancy (Ian West/PA)
Rose McGowan and model Rain Dove (Ian West/PA)
Gemma Chan (Ian West/PA)
Emma Willis (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya (Ian West/PA)
John Legend (Ian West/PA)
Donatella Versace (Ian West/PA)
Katie Piper and husband Richard James Sutton (Ian West/PA)

Press Association

