Sunday 8 December 2019

In Pictures: Scottish Ballet rehearses for Snow Queen

The production is running in Edinburgh until December 29.

By PA Reporters

Ballet fans will be treated to the magic of The Snow Queen in Edinburgh this Christmas as part of Scottish Ballet’s winter programme.

PA news agency photographer Jane Barlow was invited to a dress rehearsal at Festival Theatre in Edinburgh to watch the company put the final touches to their production, inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale and set to the music of Rimsky-Korsakov.

It runs until December 29.

ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877523
Dancer Constance Devernay, as the Snow Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877512
The ballet is being staged at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh until December 29 (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877534
Dancer Bruno Micchiardi, as the Ringmaster (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877527
Dancers Evan Loudon as The Strong Man and Alice Kawalek as Little Ballerina (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877531
The ballet is Inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877507
The music was written by Rimsky-Korsakov (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877529
Dancers Constance Devernay, as the Snow Queen and Andrew Peasgood as Kai (Jane Barlow/PA)
ipanews_b8b1a39d-b455-4628-a490-f8317b9b7113_embedded248877513
The company of The Snow Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)

