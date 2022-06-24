In pictures: Revellers defy threat of rain on day three of Glastonbury

Young fans are lifted on the shoulders of mums and dads to enjoy Ziggy Marley performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.

Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.

One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage.

Expand Close Ziggy Marley opens the bill on the Pyramid stage (Ben Birchall/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ziggy Marley opens the bill on the Pyramid stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Expand Close People watching Ziggy Marley on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp People watching Ziggy Marley on the Pyramid Stage (Ben Birchall/PA)

Expand Close This young fan gets an elevated viewing position – and ear protection, just in case (Ben Birchall/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This young fan gets an elevated viewing position – and ear protection, just in case (Ben Birchall/PA)

Expand Close There was the usual array of weird and wonderful flags, including this one featuring Kim Jong-un (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp There was the usual array of weird and wonderful flags, including this one featuring Kim Jong-un (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close A massive crowd enjoys the sunshine as The Libertines perform on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A massive crowd enjoys the sunshine as The Libertines perform on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close A video message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is shown to the crowd (Yui Mok) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A video message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is shown to the crowd (Yui Mok)

Expand Close Pete Doherty and Carl Barat share lead vocal duties as The Libertines kick off the fun on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pete Doherty and Carl Barat share lead vocal duties as The Libertines kick off the fun on the Other Stage (Yui Mok/PA)

Video of the Day

Expand Close Pete Doherty of The Libertines (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pete Doherty of The Libertines (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close Floral dresses and sensible footwear was the dress code for these festival-goers out to enjoy themselves (Yui Mok/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Floral dresses and sensible footwear was the dress code for these festival-goers out to enjoy themselves (Yui Mok/PA)