Entertainment

Tuesday 20 November 2018

In Pictures: Meghan takes a seat for her first Royal Variety Performance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were entertained by a wealth of British performers at the annual concert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex meets Howard Donald and Gary Barlow on stage at the Royal Variety Performance (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)

By Press Association staff

The Duchess of Sussex has been introduced to another British tradition – the Royal Variety Performance.

Harry and Meghan were in the royal box for this year’s star-studded show, hosted by comedian Greg Davies and featuring performances from singers George Ezra and Rick Astley, Britain’s Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy, the cast of hit musical Hamilton and Take That.

ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791227
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving at the Royal Variety Performance at the London Palladium (John Stillwell/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791258
Meghan wore a black-and-white sequinned Safiiya gown with embellished bodice (John Stillwell/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791542
Meghan crouched down to accept a bouquet from Darcie-Rae Moyse, seven (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791676
Harry shakes hands with Mark Owen of Take That (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791678
Meghan was also introduced to Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239791680
The couple were seated in the royal box (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478661
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met performers on stage at the London Palladium (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478662
Among the performers were Rick Astley and Lost Voice Guy from Britain’s Got Talent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478664
Lost Voice Guy was the winner of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478668
Meghan was introduced to Rory Bremner (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478685
The comedian greeted the duke and duchess and congratulated them on their ‘wonderful news’
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded1478673
including host Greg Davies (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
ipanews_368b6e01-dda6-4313-9e0f-50907197a0ea_embedded239794796
Other acts on the bill included Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo, who sang a duet (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top