In Pictures: Lionel Blair mixed with stars and royalty in seven-decade career

Tap dancer, TV presenter and actor Lionel Blair has died at the age of 92.

He enjoyed a long and successful career on stage and screen, and was best known as a team captain on charades-style TV show Give Us A Clue.

Away from the spotlight, he married wife Susan in March 1967 and once said the secret to a successful marriage is memories. The couple had three children and three grandchildren.

Expand Close Lionel Blair (standing) appeared in Blackpool Night Out with Mike (left) and Bernie (far right) Winters, and guest star Tommy Cooper (centre) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair (standing) appeared in Blackpool Night Out with Mike (left) and Bernie (far right) Winters, and guest star Tommy Cooper (centre)

Expand Close (l-r) Sammy Davis Jr joins Lionel Blair and his wife Joyce at London Airport (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (l-r) Sammy Davis Jr joins Lionel Blair and his wife Joyce at London Airport (PA)

Expand Close Lionel with his wife Susan and best man Bernie Winters on the day of their wedding at Kensington registry office, London (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel with his wife Susan and best man Bernie Winters on the day of their wedding at Kensington registry office, London (PA)

Expand Close Singer Cilla Black, with comedian Bruce Forsyth and choreographer Lionel Blair (centre) in Leeds (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Singer Cilla Black, with comedian Bruce Forsyth and choreographer Lionel Blair (centre) in Leeds (PA)

Expand Close Stars mark Cliff Richard’s 21st year in showbiz: (back row, from left) Christopher Timothy, Joan Collins, Hank Marvin, Brian Bennett, Bruce Welch and Kenny Everett. (front row from left) Anita Harris, Lionel Blair, Patti Boulaye, Elaine Paige and Cliff Richard (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stars mark Cliff Richard’s 21st year in showbiz: (back row, from left) Christopher Timothy, Joan Collins, Hank Marvin, Brian Bennett, Bruce Welch and Kenny Everett. (front row from left) Anita Harris, Lionel Blair, Patti Boulaye, Elaine Paige and Cliff Richard (PA)

Expand Close An air of mime at a Variety Club luncheon seemingly enacted by the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and entertainer Lionel Blair (right) of Give Us A Clue TV show, with Dickie Davies (moustache) and actor Sir John Mills (partially hidden) looking on (PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp An air of mime at a Variety Club luncheon seemingly enacted by the Duke of Edinburgh (left) and entertainer Lionel Blair (right) of Give Us A Clue TV show, with Dickie Davies (moustache) and actor Sir John Mills (partially hidden) looking on (PA)

Expand Close Lionel Blair and the Roly Polys teaching the Coldstream Guards how to tap dance outside the Wellington Barracks in London (Rebecca Naden/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair and the Roly Polys teaching the Coldstream Guards how to tap dance outside the Wellington Barracks in London (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Video of the Day

Expand Close Lionel Blair applauds as the Prince of Wales helps veteran actress Jean Anderson as she cuts the cake to celebrate her 90th birthday (Alan Weller/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair applauds as the Prince of Wales helps veteran actress Jean Anderson as she cuts the cake to celebrate her 90th birthday (Alan Weller/PA)

Expand Close Lionel Blair and Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw during a fashion show in London (Toby Melville/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair and Coronation Street actress Tracy Shaw during a fashion show in London (Toby Melville/PA)

Expand Close David Bull, Sir Roger Moore, Lady Kristina Moore and Lionel Blair at a Help The Aged event (Hugo Philpott/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Bull, Sir Roger Moore, Lady Kristina Moore and Lionel Blair at a Help The Aged event (Hugo Philpott/PA)

Expand Close The Queen talks with with Lionel Blair and June Whitfield at the same event (Fiona Hanson/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Queen talks with with Lionel Blair and June Whitfield at the same event (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Expand Close Ricky Gervais and Lionel Blair attend a VIP Screening of Ghost Town (Zak Hussein/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ricky Gervais and Lionel Blair attend a VIP Screening of Ghost Town (Zak Hussein/PA)

Expand Close Lionel Blair arrives at the Dorchester in London for a celebratory lunch to honour his 60 years in showbusiness (Lewis Whyld/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair arrives at the Dorchester in London for a celebratory lunch to honour his 60 years in showbusiness (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Expand Close Lionel Blair is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lionel Blair is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother House in 2014 (Jonathan Brady/PA)