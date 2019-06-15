Entertainment

Saturday 15 June 2019

In Pictures: Ireland stars turn out for Paul McShane's Wicklow wedding

Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Robbie brady and wife Kerrie Harris pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
John OShea and wife Yvonne Manning as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Andy keogh wife Natalie pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning Pic: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gemma Shreeves pictured with bridesmaids and father as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
15/06/19 Paul McShane pictured with best men as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Kevin Doyle with wife Jenny pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Glenn Whelan pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Gemma Shreeves pictured with bridesmaids and father as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Jonny evans pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Jeff Hendrick pictured as Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Paul McShane and Gemma Shreeves Wedding took place at St Patricks Church in Kilquade Co Wicklow this morning…. Pic Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Wayne O'Connor

Wayne O'Connor

Former Ireland international Paul McShane tied the knot with his sweetheart Gemma Shreeves at a special ceremony at St Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, in his native Co Wicklow today surrounded by friends and family.

Among those in attendance were Ireland internationals Glen Whelan, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie Harris.

McShane’s former Manchester United and Ireland teammate John O’Shea attended with his wife Yvonne Manning. Ex-Ireland strikers Kevin Doyle and Andy Keogh, his wife Natalie, and Leicester City’s Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans were also among the well-wishers.

Online Editors

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top