Former Ireland international Paul McShane tied the knot with his sweetheart Gemma Shreeves at a special ceremony at St Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, in his native Co Wicklow today surrounded by friends and family.

Former Ireland international Paul McShane tied the knot with his sweetheart Gemma Shreeves at a special ceremony at St Patrick’s Church, Kilquade, in his native Co Wicklow today surrounded by friends and family.

In Pictures: Ireland stars turn out for Paul McShane's Wicklow wedding

Among those in attendance were Ireland internationals Glen Whelan, Jeff Hendrick, Robbie Brady and his wife Kerrie Harris.

McShane’s former Manchester United and Ireland teammate John O’Shea attended with his wife Yvonne Manning. Ex-Ireland strikers Kevin Doyle and Andy Keogh, his wife Natalie, and Leicester City’s Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans were also among the well-wishers.

Online Editors