In Pictures: Funnyman Bobby Ball over the years

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the career of popular comedian Bobby Ball after his death at the age of 76.

The PA news agency looks back at some key images from the life of the Oldham-born comic, including his long partnership with Tommy Cannon.

The comedy duo appeared in panto with model Erica Preston in 1987 at the London Palladium (PA)

The comedy duo appeared in panto with model Erica Preston in 1987 at the London Palladium (PA)

Bobby Ball with Tommy Cannon in Sheffield in 1995 (Paul Barker/PA)

Bobby Ball with Tommy Cannon in Sheffield in 1995 (Paul Barker/PA)

The double act join fellow comedian Marti Caine as she marries Ken Ives in Birmingham in 1985 (PA)

The double act join fellow comedian Marti Caine as she marries Ken Ives in Birmingham in 1985 (PA)

Bobby Ball arriving for the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Bobby Ball arriving for the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2010 (Yui Mok/PA)

Frank Carson shares a joke at the funeral of Bernard Manning in Manchester in 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Frank Carson shares a joke at the funeral of Bernard Manning in Manchester in 2007 (Gareth Copley/PA)

Cannon and Ball get to grips with The Nolans ahead of their summer season at Bournemouth in 1986 (PA)

Cannon and Ball get to grips with The Nolans ahead of their summer season at Bournemouth in 1986 (PA)

At the 2013 British Soap Awards in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

At the 2013 British Soap Awards in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Cannon and Ball appeared in their first film, Boys In Blue, in 1982 (PA)

Cannon and Ball appeared in their first film, Boys In Blue, in 1982 (PA)

Bobby Ball arriving for the funeral service of fellow funnyman Norman Collier in Hull in 2013 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Bobby Ball arriving for the funeral service of fellow funnyman Norman Collier in Hull in 2013 (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

PA Media