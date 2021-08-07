In pictures: Famous faces from world of TV gather for Ant McPartlin’s wedding

Ant McPartlin (left) with Declan Donnelly arriving at St Michael’s church (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Well-known faces from the world of TV made up a star-studded guest list as Ant McPartlin tied the knot with Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire.

Ant – joined by TV sparring partner Declan Donnelly – married his former personal assistant at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield.

Expand Close Ant (left) and Dec outside St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ant (left) and Dec outside St Michael’s Church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Expand Close Phillip Schofield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Phillip Schofield (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The reception was being held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was among the first guests to arrive at the church.

Expand Close David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Walliams and Keeley Hazell (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Expand Close Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alesha Dixon and Azuka Ononye (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenters Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley, who are married, were also in attendance.

Comedian David Walliams, television presenter Dermot O’Leary and singer Alesha Dixon were also guests.

Former footballer Frank Lampard and his television presenter wife Christine also posed for photographs entering the church.

Expand Close Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dermot O’Leary and wife Dee Koppang (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Expand Close Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The church was lavishly decorated with floral displays to mark the occasion.

Attendees entered the wedding venue through a specially constructed arch made of hydrangeas and roses provided by florists Veevers Carter.

Expand Close Andi Peters (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andi Peters (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Expand Close Stephen Mulhern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stephen Mulhern (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018. They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The couple got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years, earlier in 2018.

Expand Close Frank and Christine Lampard (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Frank and Christine Lampard (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Expand Close Ali Astall (right) arrives with bridesmaids and guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ali Astall (right) arrives with bridesmaids and guests (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

They were reportedly planning to marry abroad but opted to host the ceremony in the UK because of the pandemic.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Expand Close Anne-Marie Corbett (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anne-Marie Corbett (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Expand Close The happy couple share a kiss (Andrew Matthews/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The happy couple share a kiss (Andrew Matthews/PA)