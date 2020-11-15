| 6.7°C Dublin

In Pictures: Des O’Connor from Palladium to prime-time

The all-round entertainer had a string of hit singles alongside his TV and stage career.

Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guest Des O’Connor (PA)

Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88 after a decade-spanning career as an all-round entertainer.

The comedian and presenter was a regular in prime-time television slots, from the Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials to Channel 4 quiz Countdown.

He also had his own chat show and a string of singles with four top 10 hits and more than 30 albums. His stage work included hundreds of performances at the London Palladium.

Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guests including David Frost, Glenda Jackson and Des O’Connor (PA)

O’Connor worked with Morecambe and Wise on several shows (PA)

Des O’Connor with Eric Morecambe, in the Wellington Hospital, London in 1978 (PA)

Jimmy Tarbuck, Des O’Connor, Ernie Wise and Bruce Forsyth at the London Palladium, where they performed in a charity show held in memory of Eric Morecambe (PA)

Des O’Connor with Doreen Wise (left) and Joan Morecambe, widows of the comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe (PA)

A line-up of the stars for the 1983 ITV autumn schedule, including Max Bygraves, Eric Morecambe, Jeremy Beadle, Lionel Blair, Henry Kelly and Sarah Kennedy – with a cardboard cut-out of Des O’Connor (PA)

With his wife Gillian and children Tracy-Jane, six, and Samantha, four, at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA)

Outside the London Palladium in 2011 with his family (PA)

Receiving a CBE for services to entertainment and broadcasting from the Queen in 2008 (PA)

The veteran entertainer with (from left) his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, four, and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Des O’Connor worked with Melanie Sykes on an afternoon ITV show (ITV/PA)

With his Special Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 2001 (PA)

Des O’Connor with, from left, Tommy Steele, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jimmy Tarbuck and Sir Cliff Richard revealing the Wall of Fame at the London Palladium in 2018 (PA)

