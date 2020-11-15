In Pictures: Des O’Connor from Palladium to prime-time

Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guest Des O’Connor (PA)

Des O’Connor has died at the age of 88 after a decade-spanning career as an all-round entertainer.

The comedian and presenter was a regular in prime-time television slots, from the Morecambe and Wise Christmas specials to Channel 4 quiz Countdown.

He also had his own chat show and a string of singles with four top 10 hits and more than 30 albums. His stage work included hundreds of performances at the London Palladium.

Expand Close Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guests including David Frost, Glenda Jackson and Des O’Connor (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe promote their 1979 Christmas show with their guests including David Frost, Glenda Jackson and Des O’Connor (PA)

Expand Close O’Connor worked with Morecambe and Wise on several shows (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp O’Connor worked with Morecambe and Wise on several shows (PA)

Expand Close Des O’Connor with Eric Morecambe, in the Wellington Hospital, London in 1978 (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des O’Connor with Eric Morecambe, in the Wellington Hospital, London in 1978 (PA)

Expand Close Jimmy Tarbuck, Des O’Connor, Ernie Wise and Bruce Forsyth at the London Palladium, where they performed in a charity show held in memory of Eric Morecambe (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Jimmy Tarbuck, Des O’Connor, Ernie Wise and Bruce Forsyth at the London Palladium, where they performed in a charity show held in memory of Eric Morecambe (PA)

Expand Close Des O’Connor with Doreen Wise (left) and Joan Morecambe, widows of the comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des O’Connor with Doreen Wise (left) and Joan Morecambe, widows of the comedians Ernie Wise and Eric Morecambe (PA)

Expand Close A line-up of the stars for the 1983 ITV autumn schedule, including Max Bygraves, Eric Morecambe, Jeremy Beadle, Lionel Blair, Henry Kelly and Sarah Kennedy – with a cardboard cut-out of Des O’Connor (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A line-up of the stars for the 1983 ITV autumn schedule, including Max Bygraves, Eric Morecambe, Jeremy Beadle, Lionel Blair, Henry Kelly and Sarah Kennedy – with a cardboard cut-out of Des O’Connor (PA)

Expand Close With his wife Gillian and children Tracy-Jane, six, and Samantha, four, at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp With his wife Gillian and children Tracy-Jane, six, and Samantha, four, at Heathrow Airport in 1968 (PA)

Expand Close Outside the London Palladium in 2011 with his family (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Outside the London Palladium in 2011 with his family (PA)

Expand Close Receiving a CBE for services to entertainment and broadcasting from the Queen in 2008 (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Receiving a CBE for services to entertainment and broadcasting from the Queen in 2008 (PA)

Expand Close The veteran entertainer with (from left) his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, four, and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The veteran entertainer with (from left) his daughters Samantha and Karen, wife Jodie, son Adam, four, and daughter Kristina, receiving his CBE at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Expand Close Des O’Connor worked with Melanie Sykes on an afternoon ITV show (ITV/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des O’Connor worked with Melanie Sykes on an afternoon ITV show (ITV/PA)

Expand Close With his Special Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 2001 (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp With his Special Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 2001 (PA)

Expand Close Des O’Connor with, from left, Tommy Steele, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jimmy Tarbuck and Sir Cliff Richard revealing the Wall of Fame at the London Palladium in 2018 (PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Des O’Connor with, from left, Tommy Steele, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jimmy Tarbuck and Sir Cliff Richard revealing the Wall of Fame at the London Palladium in 2018 (PA)

PA Media